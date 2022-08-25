Without change, Flagstaff Stormwater Fund will ‘go negative’ by 2026

Recent and projected expenditures related to post-fire flooding have overtaxed the Flagstaff Stormwater Fund to the point that if nothing changes, the fund is expected go negative in 2026.

Flagstaff will be forced to draw upon other funds and cash reserves to meet stormwater management needs if efforts are not made. The Flagstaff stormwater management in addressing the problem has issued a notice of intention to raise rates at the beginning of 2023.

The full magnitude of the rate increase has yet to be determined, and will depend largely on whether the Stormwater Fund can receive additional backing through passage of a citizen GO bond slated to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The status of the Stormwater Fund and the proposed notice of intention to increase rates was presented to Flagstaff City Council during Tuesday’s work session. During the presentation, Ed Schenk, the stormwater manager, explained that the “fire and flood events we’ve seen over the last few years” have made “a lot of Flagstaff’s current stormwater infrastructure insufficient” -- as seen by recent flooding associated with overloaded culverts within the city.

Capital improvements are needed in multiple areas across the city, including Schultz Creek, Spruce Wash, the Rio De Flag and likely “future projects”

Along with the need for capital infrastructural improvements, recent flooding has also showed that the stormwater management division needs to “increase their level of service” through expanded staffing, equipment, master planning, preseason mitigation and more. According to Schenk, additional operating costs incurred from fire and floods is expected to be $600,000 in 2024, and the “projected annual need” for capital improvements will tally $12.7 million annually for the next six years.

“At the moment, it’s not a sustainable budget,” Schenk said.

The analysis was corroborated by city consultant Sanjay Gaur of Water Resources Economics, who projected that given the current needs and revenues, the Stormwater Fund would “go negative” by 2026.

“Current revenues are not sufficient,” Gaur said. “We’re OK for a few years, but we’re going in the wrong direction.”

The proposed solution to the troubling trend is an increase to stormwater fees paid by Flagstaff residents. Fees are disbursed at a rate based on Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU) -- which is considered to be 1,500 square feet of “impervious” surface. The current rate in Flagstaff is $3.74/ERU, so a property owner responsible for one ERU would pay $3.74 to the Stormwater Fund each month.

After the presentation, Councilmember Jim McCarthy expressed the opinion that it seemed “philosophically” fair that stormwater improvements should be funded by a rate increase, not a bond.

“Flood mitigation costs should be paid for by stormwater fees as opposed to property taxes,” McCarthy said. “A given property that has more impervious surfaces -- and causes more trouble for the city -- that property would pay more. Property value has nothing to do directly with the amount of impact that property would have.”

Council ultimately voted to approve the notice of intention.

The last rate increase took place in 2019, Schenk said, and the current rate in Flagstaff is “fairly low by national standards.” Schenk added that the 2019 rate increase provided $32 million for major capital improvement projects and $600,000 annually for general capital improvements.

It’s unclear how much the proposed increase would raise rates, as it largely depends on whether the Stormwater Fund receives support from the citizen GO bond.

“If the voters approve it, then some of these capital projects will be funded by property tax revenue,” Gaur said. “We would not double-charge.”

But if the bond fails, all necessary capital improvements would be funded by the increased storm water fee.

The proposed rate increase will be further analyzed and reported to water commission meetings in September, followed by a period of community outreach leading up to discussion during the Oct. 25 city council meeting, a Nov. 15 public hearing and first read, a Nov. 29 second read and a proposed effective date of Jan. 1.