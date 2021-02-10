With wet weather predicted, forest managers continue pile burns

Coconino National Forest firefighters are continuing to take advantage of favorable weather conditions with several prescribed pile burn operations throughout the week on the Mogollon Rim Ranger District.

The National Weather Service is projecting several storms moving through the region over the next few days.

In addition to the weather Wednesday, light rain showers and some snow in the mountains is expected Friday. Then another storm on Sunday could bring snow to elevations of 5,000 ft and above.

Crews are conducting pile burns 3 miles north of Clints Well, east of Lake Mary Road. Those burns began Wednesday and are likely to continue through the end of the week.

With southwest winds predicted, the smoke created is expected to move northeast. Cooling temperatures in the evenings may cause smoke to settle in the low-lying areas surrounding the burn and will be visible from Lake Mary Road.

On Thursday crews will also conduct pile burns 1 mile east of Blue Ridge Ranger Station on Forest Road 95.

The smoke from those burns is also expected to move northeast. Cooling temperatures in the evenings may cause smoke to settle in the low-lying areas surrounding the burn and may be visible from State Highway 87.

Prescribed burns are always dependent upon weather and wind conditions, as well as approval from Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ). The public can view approved prescribed burns on ADEQ’s website at smoke.azdeq.gov. Coconino National Forest burns begin with the designator “COF.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1