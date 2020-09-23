With the future of county COVID testing at risk, supervisors hope city will lend a hand

It is not uncommon that local governments receive reimbursement for spending during emergencies. The county, for instance, is expecting a $745,000 reimbursement for flood control efforts stemming from the Museum Fire.

But Archuleta said it now appears that it is unlikely the county will be reimbursed for its testing and contact tracing operations, and she instead expressed hope that the city could help bear some of that financial cost.

That’s not likely, according to Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, who told the county supervisors that the city has its own financial struggles to deal with.

Like numerous local governments, including Coconino County, Evans said, the city’s revenue streams have been devastated by the economic downturn the pandemic caused. As residents look to save and travel less, transportation tax and sales tax revenues have fallen drastically, and all the while the city has seen its own COVID-related expenses, she added.

Instead, Evans placed the responsibility of paying for testing and tracing efforts with the Arizona Department of Health Services and Gov. Doug Ducey.