With stay-at-home orders and fundraising, Indian Country combats COVID-19

The GoFundMe page notes the two reservations are extreme food deserts. A report from the U.S. Department of Energy states that the Navajo reservation has 13 grocery stores for its 150,000 people, and residents on average must drive three hours to reach one.

The Tuba City Unified School District, which serves both tribes, is offering a drive-thru and pickup meal service at four schools: Tuba City Elementary, Tuba City High, Cameron Elementary and Gap Elementary. Children 18 or younger can receive free breakfast and lunch from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Arizona-based grocery store chain Bashas’ is opening stores on the reservation one hour early on Wednesdays, from 6 a.m.-7 a.m., exclusively for people 65 and older.

In a video recorded in both Navajo and English from Bashas’ Diné Market in Window Rock, Nez said the store’s staff has been cleaning thoroughly. He encouraged residents to “buy sparingly” to avoid shortages.

In another COVID-19 update on March 22, Nez encouraged tribal members to abide by all orders to help curb the disease – among the Navajo people and across the U.S.