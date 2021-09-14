With redistricting ahead, county waits on census numbers

Although it may depend on when the county receives that information, Peru said they hope to have new maps ready to be reviewed before the end of the month. A meeting to discuss the issue is scheduled for September 28.

“We'll then take those scenarios out to the public during the month of October, possibly a little into November to get feedback on what those scenarios are from the general public,” Peru said.

That is also when they will be doing outreach to stakeholder groups who may want to weigh in on the new maps, Peru said.

Peru said staff are currently working to identify some of those stakeholder groups and communities of interest.

Each of the 5 districts should contain about a fifth of the total population, but Peru said in his experience, the county tends to growth spread somewhat unevenly across the county.

Areas around Flagstaff tend to see significantly more growth than other more rural parts of the county, and at times, some areas have seen their total population drop.

And that can make drawing new districts that all contain similarly sized populations somewhat more difficult.