With recent fires mostly contained, monsoon rains allow forests to reopen

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With forests reopening, staff are now asking the public for patience as they begin unlocking and opening gates and forest roads across thousands of acres of forest.

Still, officials warn that persistent drought means fire danger is still very high, and the forecast calls for warm and dry weather with isolated thunderstorms that bring the risk of dry lightning.

As such, although the forests are now open, stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect across the city of Flagstaff, county and national forest land.

Those restrictions prohibit fires, including the use of charcoal grills, across national forest land. Smoking is also prohibited unless inside a vehicle or in an area free of flammable material.

Visitors to the forest are also asked to remain vigilant and refrain from any behavior that may accidentally start a wildfire. Drivers should avoid dragging chains and driving vehicles over dry vegetation that may ignite.

Violation of the restrictions on national forests is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment up to six months, or both.

Some areas of the forest do remain closed in the vicinity to ongoing wildfire operations, or in areas where fire has recently burned.

Sections of both the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests are closed near the Sycamore Canyon area where firefighters recently battled the Rafael Fire.

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0