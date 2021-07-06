With recent fires mostly contained, monsoon rains allow forests to reopen

Just weeks after forests were closed due to extreme fire danger, forests around Flagstaff and across northern Arizona are beginning to reopen to the public.
Coconino County and the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests all reopened forests to the public on Tuesday.
However, Bill Williams Mountain near Williams remained closed to the public and fire restrictions remained in effect across the forest because the persistent drought in the region meant that fire danger remains high, officials said in a statement.
Forests had been closed since June 23 when officials were juggling numerous fires across northern Arizona and the state. But now, many of the fires that had stretched firefighters to the max have been largely contained.
The lightning-caused Rafael Fire that had threatened nearly a quarter of Flagstaff with evacuations is now 95% contained while the lightning-caused Backbone Fire that had forced the evacuations of Pine, Strawberry and threatened Camp Verde is 98% contained.
To the north, the Slate Fire is now 100% contained.
On top of that, forest officials say the decision to reopen the forest was made based on the amount of rainfall that has fallen across northern Arizona in recent days, and the lower relative temperatures that the region has been experiencing.
With forests reopening, staff are now asking the public for patience as they begin unlocking and opening gates and forest roads across thousands of acres of forest.
Still, officials warn that persistent drought means fire danger is still very high, and the forecast calls for warm and dry weather with isolated thunderstorms that bring the risk of dry lightning.
As such, although the forests are now open, stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect across the city of Flagstaff, county and national forest land.
Those restrictions prohibit fires, including the use of charcoal grills, across national forest land. Smoking is also prohibited unless inside a vehicle or in an area free of flammable material.
Visitors to the forest are also asked to remain vigilant and refrain from any behavior that may accidentally start a wildfire. Drivers should avoid dragging chains and driving vehicles over dry vegetation that may ignite.
Violation of the restrictions on national forests is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment up to six months, or both.
Some areas of the forest do remain closed in the vicinity to ongoing wildfire operations, or in areas where fire has recently burned.
Sections of both the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests are closed near the Sycamore Canyon area where firefighters recently battled the Rafael Fire.
