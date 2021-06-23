With rain possible Wednesday, Rafael Fire crosses Sycamore Canyon

Through much of Tuesday, fire activity had been slight as the blaze slowly burned into parts of Sycamore and Tule Canyons.

But that appeared to change late in the day when residents of Sedona began reporting that the column of smoke off of the fire, which had been fairly small most of the day, grew in size considerably.

Around the same time, smoke again began to blanket areas of Flagstaff.

Prescott Forest spokesperson Noel Fletcher said the increase in smoke came as the fire ignited previously un-burned areas that were already within the perimeter of the blaze.

Local officials with the National Weather Service say light rain is expected across much of northern Arizona throughout Wednesday.

This morning there is a 54% chance of rain in Flagstaff. Williams has a 59% chance of rain while Sedona has a 49% chance of rain.

The likelihood of rain increased further this afternoon as Flagstaff has a 68% chance of rain and Williams has a 72% chance of rain.

Weather Service officials say while widespread measurable rainfall is unlikely, isolated showers may drop a significant amount of precipitation.