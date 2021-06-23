With rain possible Wednesday, Rafael Fire crosses Sycamore Canyon

While communities in Coconino County remain at the “set” status, the Rafael Fire forced some areas of Yavapai County to evacuate Tuesday night.
Several rural ranches were evacuated in the area north of Forest Road 525 and Bill Grey Road West of Sedona. Those areas are largely south and southeast of the fire.
Fire managers say the Rafael Fires grew only a little throughout Tuesday but the blaze crossed Tule Canyon burning up to Sycamore Point. And the fire grew further to the east crossing Sycamore Canyon and beginning to burn on Casner Mountain.
With the help of a flyover on Tuesday, fire officials estimate the Rafael Fire to be about 24,191 acres.
With the fire now on the eastern side of the canyon, crews using hand tools and bull dozers continue to prepare fire lines southwest of Flagstaff, and look at ways to protect any structures that are in the area.
Often, that work includes improving forest roads so it is harder for the fire to cross them.
Fire officials say that aircraft were effective at slowing the fire’s progression on the east and south sides of the blaze throughout Tuesday.
Still, areas of Coconino County and neighborhoods in southwestern Flagstaff remain on “set” status for potential evacuation.
Through much of Tuesday, fire activity had been slight as the blaze slowly burned into parts of Sycamore and Tule Canyons.
But that appeared to change late in the day when residents of Sedona began reporting that the column of smoke off of the fire, which had been fairly small most of the day, grew in size considerably.
Around the same time, smoke again began to blanket areas of Flagstaff.
Prescott Forest spokesperson Noel Fletcher said the increase in smoke came as the fire ignited previously un-burned areas that were already within the perimeter of the blaze.
Local officials with the National Weather Service say light rain is expected across much of northern Arizona throughout Wednesday.
This morning there is a 54% chance of rain in Flagstaff. Williams has a 59% chance of rain while Sedona has a 49% chance of rain.
The likelihood of rain increased further this afternoon as Flagstaff has a 68% chance of rain and Williams has a 72% chance of rain.
Weather Service officials say while widespread measurable rainfall is unlikely, isolated showers may drop a significant amount of precipitation.
And that moisture may be a boon to fire fighters across the region who find themselves stretched thin as they battle over a dozen fires across the state.
But storms may be a double edged sword. Just as they bring rain, storms also bring lightning which can ignite yet more fires and wind that may make the fire move more quickly and be less predictable.
Fire managers believe the Rafael Fire, the Backbone Fire and the Rock Butte Fires were all lightning caused when a dry thunderstorm passed over the region late last week.
Firefighters have also been working on those Rock Butte Fires further to the west on the Prescott National Forest. Those fires include five separate blazes that are all at varying levels of containment.
The largest is the Spring Fire that is believed to be about 567 acres.
