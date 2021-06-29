With rain expected, Rafael Fire nearly 60% contained

As thunderstorms are expected to roll across much of northern Arizona throughout the week, fire managers announced the Rafael Fire was nearly 60% contained Tuesday.

The lightning-caused fire has now grown to 78,700 acres but now threatens very few communities in the area.

As fire managers have gained control over the blaze, residents of several areas have either been allowed to return to their homes or have been taken off “set” status by local authorities.

The only areas in Coconino County that are still under the "set" status are sections of the forest east and west of Sycamore Canyon that are also included in the forest closure. In Yavapai County, Loy Ranch remains on “set” status for evacuations.

Fire managers said rainstorms and high humidity could limit fire activity and assist as firefighters work to mop up previously burned areas.

Storms may also bring lightning and erratic winds, however, meaning the situation could change -- especially as areas of the forest surrounding the fire remain very dry.