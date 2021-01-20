With onset of snow, forest roads across northern Arizona close

With the arrival of snow and wet weather, the Coconino National Forest is closing a number of forest roads across the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim ranger districts.

The closures are meant to protect safety of visitors and the condition of forest roads during the winter season, a media release said.

Main forest roads are expected to be closed across much of the forest where snow has fallen, and the closures are expected to be completed by Friday. Forest Service personnel will be patrolling forest roads through Friday to alert the public to this pending change.

Each seasonal road closures are implemented in order to protect the roads from damage and keep people from getting stuck or stranded in the forest during snowstorms. Seasonal road closures on each district occur at different times each year and are dependent upon incoming weather and conditions of the roads.