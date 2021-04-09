With neighbors of site in opposition, Flagstaff City Council grapples with proposed Aura apartments decision

Affordable housing

Affordable units are generally designated for residents making 80% or less than the area's median income. In Flagstaff in 2020, that number was $60,150 for a family of four according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Units are generally designated as affordable for a period of 30 years. At that time, they may revert to market rate.

Housing is considered affordable if the cost takes up no more than 30% of a household’s annual income. That amount should include not only the rent or mortgage but also utilities, and often, transportation between home and a place of employment.

Tenants are often able to apply for an affordable unit using both Housing Choice Vouchers and Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing vouchers.