With monsoon rains likely Tuesday, Wednesday, officials warn of flooding

After two dry years, monsoon season is here.
That was the message from the national weather service station in Bellemont Monday as meteorologists predict rain throughout the week.
But while the weather is bringing welcomed rain, local officials are warning residents it also brings the increased risk for flash flooding and debris flows.
That’s especially the case for the Spruce Wash below the Museum Fire burn scar.
Officials with the Coconino County Flood Control District and City of Flagstaff say they are preparing for possible flooding in areas within the wash, including the Sunnyside neighborhood, areas near Paradise Road and Grandview Drive, and the unincorporated area of Mount Elden Estates.
Local residents, with the help of county and city officials and volunteers, have been hard at work rebuilding sandbag walls throughout the area for the last several months.
The weather service reported a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Flagstaff area throughout Tuesday with a high of 83 degrees and a 60% chance of storms Tuesday night, followed by an 80% chance of storms on Wednesday with a predicted high of 79 degrees.
Based on that weather outlook, the weather service warned that there was a moderate risk of flooding within the Spruce Wash as a result of rain falling on the Museum Fire burn scar.
The weather officials reported there was a 76% chance of rain on the burn scar on Tuesday and an 80% chance on Wednesday, creating a real risk for flooding and debris flows.
Already by late Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Bellemont had issued a flash flood watch for lower elevations in Yavapai County and northern Gila County, as well as Sycamore and Oak Creek Canyons. Weather officials warned residents in those areas to avoid flood-prone areas such as slot canyons, creeks and other drainages.
According to Coconino County officials, residents of the Museum Fire flood area should be prepared to shelter in place during a flood event and have emergency kits for their homes that contain enough supplies to support their families for at least 72 hours.
Residents also are encouraged to listen to their weather radios as the National Weather Service is prepared to issue any necessary flood advisories or warnings.
The storms come after a weekend of hot, dry weather in northern Arizona.
Much of the region on Sunday was covered with light smoke and dust from wildfires in Oregon, while several new record high temperatures were set on Friday and Saturday.
That included 96 degrees in Flagstaff on Saturday, beating the previous mark of 94 in 2003 and just one degree off the all-time record of 97 set in 1973.
Other new records in the area included: 111 degrees in Page on both Saturday and Sunday (beating the previous record of 107 in 2013 and 106 in 1976 and setting a new all-time high); 110 in Winslow on Saturday (106, 2003); 108 in Seligman on Saturday (106, 2003); and 119 degrees in Phantom Ranch on Friday (116, 2003).
But all that hot weather may have helped to bring this new set of monsoon storms, said NWS meteorologist Carter Humphreys.
“The warmer temperatures have been the result of high pressure that's been sitting over the Southwest. And that's been working to kind of pull some of this moisture up into Arizona to get the monsoon going,” Humphreys said.
A lot of that moisture is originating in the Gulf of California, he said.
During monsoon season, it’s not uncommon to see significant thunderstorms develop and begin to move across Mexico, Humphreys said. Then high pressure systems can pull those storms north and into Arizona.
For the latest Museum Fire scar weather conditions and NWS notifications, visit www.weather.gov/fgz/MuseumFireFloodRisk. Residents should sign up for emergency notifications at www.coconino.az.gov/Ready. More information is available at www.coconino.az.gov/MuseumFire/FloodArea.
Sand, empty sandbags and prefilled sandbags are available north of the County Health Services building at 2625 N. King St. Residents in need of assistance can contact the Museum Flood Call Center at 928-679-8525.
Coconino County is providing updates through its website and social media outlets, including Twitter and Facebook: coconino.az.gov, twitter.com/coconinocounty, and facebook.com/coconinocounty.
Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund.