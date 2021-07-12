With monsoon rains likely Tuesday, Wednesday, officials warn of flooding

Other new records in the area included: 111 degrees in Page on both Saturday and Sunday (beating the previous record of 107 in 2013 and 106 in 1976 and setting a new all-time high); 110 in Winslow on Saturday (106, 2003); 108 in Seligman on Saturday (106, 2003); and 119 degrees in Phantom Ranch on Friday (116, 2003).

But all that hot weather may have helped to bring this new set of monsoon storms, said NWS meteorologist Carter Humphreys.

“The warmer temperatures have been the result of high pressure that's been sitting over the Southwest. And that's been working to kind of pull some of this moisture up into Arizona to get the monsoon going,” Humphreys said.

A lot of that moisture is originating in the Gulf of California, he said.

During monsoon season, it’s not uncommon to see significant thunderstorms develop and begin to move across Mexico, Humphreys said. Then high pressure systems can pull those storms north and into Arizona.

