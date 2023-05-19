After over a weeklong suspension in recycle pickup, the City of Flagstaff is now in the middle of its emergency measures in order to bring the service back online.

Last week, the city restarted the service with recyclables being shipped down to a material recovery facility operated by the City of Phoenix.

At this time, the city does not yet have a long-term contract with Phoenix to do that work. The Flagstaff City Council is set to discuss such a contract next week.

But the move the ship materials to Phoenix has some residents wondering whether the recycling effort is ironically counter to the sustainability goals of the city.

In short, the answer to that question is "no" said Nicole Antonopoulos, the city sustainability director. But it’s a topic she said the sustainability department will be working on in the coming months, as the city looks at longer-term recycling solutions.

The reality is that materials were being sent down to market in Phoenix to begin with, even when they were being sorted and processed at the Norton facility in Flagstaff.

To that end, the carbon emissions generated by shipping material to Phoenix for processing are likely similar to those generated before the Norton Environmental facility suddenly closed last month.

Likewise, it is very important for the city to do everything it can to keep materials out of the Cinder Lake Landfill and extend its life, said Antonopoulos.

That’s mainly because closing and recreating a new landfill once Cinder Lake is full would be an incredibly costly and complicated process. The cost of finding ways to reduce the amount of waste entering the landfill pales in comparison to the future cost of replacing Cinder Lake.

Additionally, reducing the materials going to Cinder Lake also reduces the greenhouse gas emissions coming from the landfill. The landfill makes up 11% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the city documents.

When waste breaks down in the landfill, it often creates greenhouse gasses such as methane, which has 28 times the impact of carbon dioxide in contributing to climate change.

City staff have long held the goal of extending the life of the Cinder Lake Landfill until at least 2072.

One thing that can help the sustainability effort of recycling in Flagstaff would be to reduce the contamination rates of recycled materials in Flagstaff, Antonopoulos said.

The city has long struggled with residents trying to recycle materials that facilities cannot process, leading to more recycled materials being thrown away.

“My hope is we can collectively as a community really focus on our efforts to recycle right and to help the overall contamination rates. Because my hope is that out of this unfortunate situation there can be a silver lining,” Antonopoulos said.

For years, the sustainability department has conducted recycling audits and worked to share information regarding what can and can’t be recycled, Antonopoulos said.

“Things like certain plastics, plastic wrapping, bubble wrap, those are incredibly commonly misplaced into the recycling bin. Napkins, paper towels, to-go cups, plastic bags, Styrofoam, all very, very consistently misplaced,” Antonopoulos said.

Those efforts are likely to be reinvigorated with the recent changes recycling in Flagstaff has seen.

But Antonopoulos said what it often boils down to is that if you are not 100% sure something can be recycled, it’s actually just better to throw it in the trash.