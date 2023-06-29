Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect today, June 29, just ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

But the start of those restrictions now represents one of the latest implementations in recent memory.

The restrictions, which ban campfires and certain types of grills outside developed sites, are put into place as forests become dry and the risk of catastrophic wildfire grows.

“Over the last 22 years, if you average it out, kind of the median start date is May 19,” Flagstaff District Ranger Matt McGrath told the Arizona Daily Sun. “So here we are about six weeks later.”

Normally by this point in time, McGrath said, stage 2 fire restrictions would have been implemented. On average, stage 2 restrictions go into effect on June 5.

“And we're just going into stage one; it’s really been a unique season,” McGrath said.

That “unique season” came from one of the wettest winters on record and unusual early spring rains combining to push the fire season back several weeks. Indeed, forest officials across northern Arizona found themselves in the unique position this year of managing wildfire while simultaneously conducting prescribed burns on other sections of the forest.

On top of winter snows and unusual rains, National Weather Service meteorologist Benji Johnson said rain in early June further pushed back the fire season, as did unusually cool weather throughout much of the spring.

Throughout May, temperatures this year were about 3 degrees cooler on average than 2022.

That trend continued into June, Johnson said. So far, the month has been about 6 degrees cooler than in 2022.

“June so far has been much cooler than last year, and I think most people have noticed that,” Johnson said. “And that also helped stave off the fire concerns. But now we're finally getting into hot, dry and windy weather, something that we hadn't seen for much of the springtime, something that we usually see earlier in the year.”

On Sunday, the temperature gauge at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport recorded its first 80-degree day of the year.

Johnson said as the region moves into the Fourth of July weekend, that hotter and drier weather -- and windier conditions -- is only expected to continue.

“We are a little bit behind schedule, but we're gonna be making up for that because the next week is expected to be warm and above average for most of Arizona,” Johnson said.

Over the holiday weekend, high temperatures in Flagstaff are expected to be in the upper 80s and even into the low 90s. The same goes for the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

And in the Verde Valley and at the bottom of the Canyon, temperatures could range between 105 and 110 degrees, Johnson said.

“If we are still forecasting that, we'll have to issue an excessive heat warning for the Inner Canyon, because they're more sensitive to the heat impacts there with all the tourism,” Johnson said.

For forests across northern Arizona, that hot, dry and windy weather means the fire danger has quickly risen from its relative lows throughout much of the spring. Throughout this past week, the National Weather Service has issued several red flag warnings for fire.

Given that change in the weather, the lack of rain on the horizon and the number of visitors that forests are likely to get this weekend, McGrath said it was the right time to finally pull the trigger on stage 1 fire restrictions.

Just this weekend, McGrath said, crews identified and put out two human-caused fires across the district, before they could spread. But that job becomes a lot more difficult with the change in weather, and when more people are in the forest.

“It was warm last weekend, but it wasn't super warm. It was breezy, but it wasn't super windy. But say we had another week of hot, dry and windy like we have right now. If we had that fire next Sunday, it would probably be a different story, much more of a challenge to suppress,” McGrath said.

Camping ban effect

In terms of keeping people out of the forest, and reducing the risk for fire, the district has one more tool in its belt across a large swath of area around Flagstaff.

Earlier this year, the district expanded a preexisting camping ban across sections of the forest north of Flagstaff. The area had already had a year-round campfire ban, but McGrath said the district has found that where there are campers, campfires often follow -- even if they are officially banned.

In many of those areas, especially northeast of Flagstaff, McGrath said, they often saw what they called nonrecreational campers staying long-term in the area, increasing the risk of a human-caused fire.

Indeed, last year's Tunnel and Pipeline fires both started in the area where camping was allowed but campfires were already prohibited.

With the new restrictions, all camping in the area is prohibited, and McGrath said the change in policy has proven successful.

“So we've had a lot more success in that area, avoiding camping. And by doing that, we really reduced the number of campfires,” McGrath said. “For the month of May, it was kind of an educational thing. We weren't citing people, we were just saying, ‘Hey, this is a new change, you may no longer camp here.’"

McGrath added: "You'll see now it took a couple of weeks for people to start trickling out of there, and now nobody else is moving in.”

Monsoon outlook

Of course the stage 1 restrictions could be rescinded should the region get some precipitation, but as of now, Johnson said monsoons are likely to come later than usual this year.

The NWS forecasts show it could be a week or so after the Fourth of July until a monsoonal pattern starts to bring new precipitation to the region, Johnson said.

While the signs of the monsoons are still far off, Johnson said they are present, just not in northern Arizona.

“We don't forecast for southeastern Arizona, but they're actually getting thunderstorms right now. Like in Douglas and Bisbee, they’re getting thunderstorms. And there's more substantial thunderstorms south of the border in Mexico, and there's a line of thunderstorms along the Sierra Madre Occidental, the mountains in western Mexico,” Johnson said. “That’s something you'd want to see if you're looking forward to the monsoon setting up, but it does take a while for that moisture to start pushing up here.”