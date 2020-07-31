With fewer students and new safety measures, COVID-19 likely to shape August and November elections

“They’ll vote outside in their car and two election workers will come and have them sign the form for curbside voting,” Hansen said. “The two workers will go in and get the voters ballot, bring the ballot out to the voter. [The voter then] marks it in their car and puts it in a privacy sleeve and then the two poll workers take it back inside and put it in the ballot box.”

Many staff will also be wearing more protective equipment than in March, including masks and gloves, with some also wearing face shields.

Most of that personal protective equipment was given to them by the Secretary of State’s Office, which purchased materials in bulk and distributed them to county election offices, Hansen said.

In recent months, Hansen said, the elections office also evaluated all their polling locations to make sure they could accommodate for social distancing. If a location was too small, Hansen said, they found a new one.

In Flagstaff, that has meant many polling locations being moved into school gymnasiums, but on the Navajo Nation there have been some places where a larger venue simply doesn’t exist. For those polling locations, she said, they will be setting up large tents to house the ballot boxes and voting machines.

As of Monday, 34% of the 47,099 early ballots the office sent voters had been returned.

