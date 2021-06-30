With containment at 72%, management team prepares to leave Rafael Fire

As the type 1 incident team prepares to move on, fire managers reported the Rafael Fire at 72% containment.

In a video posted to social media, incident commander Dave Bales thanked everyone who worked on the fire and said his team would be turning management of the fire back over to local officials on Friday morning.

“Throughout this event we’ve received nothing but support from local law enforcement agencies and just the communities of Williams, Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Cottonwood; we appreciate everyone’s support throughout the entire incident,” Bales said.

According to fire managers, firefighters continue mop up efforts as they put out hotspots and are prepared to quickly suppress any new fires started by lightning strikes.

On Tuesday, hand crews, with the aid of bucket drops from helicopters, worked in the Mooney Canyon area on a hotspot. Fairly heavy rain fell in the area of Whiting Ranch and a flash flood warning was issued for Sycamore canyon, although no flooding was reported, according to a media release.

Smoke from burning interior fuels will continue to be visible for a few more days. The process of demobilizing crews and equipment will also continue.