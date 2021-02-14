With Coach Marty, gym class becomes a dance party

He went to Northern Arizona University and, upon graduating, found a teaching job and became "Coach Marty" at several schools, most recently at Basis. (He left town twice, for San Diego, for jobs as a fitness instructor and trainer for those with special needs, but both times was lured back to Flagstaff for teaching.)

His goal is to impart what he still has to remind himself today: “to be comfortable with our bodies. To accept ourselves for who we are and our body type. A body type we inherited. And I am very mindful of any teasing or bullying in my class. For the sake of that student and the one doing the teasing. I can explain how hurtful and harmful it is.”

Coach Marty, these days, says he maintains a healthful lifestyle. But his early obsession with fitness took its toll. He had his right hip replaced in 2017 and his left knee replaced last May.

"It was from overuse," he explained. "Thirty years as a fitness coach and 23 as a PE teacher and running. I would run a lot of miles training for ultra-marathons. I was in a lot of pain, but I feel great now. Very grateful to have my lifestyle back.”