With classes starting Monday, NAU confirms 7 COVID positive students

Of those, 42 positive cases have been found, Lees said.

Lees was quick to point out that number isn’t necessarily associated with the university community. Like the other county-run sites, the testing site on campus is open to anyone regardless of where they live.

In the same way, Lee said if a student tests positive at another testing location such as Fort Tuthill, NAU is notified regardless of whether they live on campus.

Ott said the university plans to provide updates on the number of COVID-positive students throughout the semester but will primarily rely on Coconino County to provide that information. So far, the county has been providing the number of cases by zip code.

In regards to faculty, many of whom will be seeing students in person on Monday, they have been encouraged but not required to be tested.

“Faculty and staff of NAU are members of the Flagstaff community first and foremost and employees of NAU. These individuals have the ability to choose where to be tested should they exhibit COVID symptoms,” Ott wrote. “In the timeframe that NAU has been largely remote, only employees reporting to campus were required to report a positive test to a supervisor in order to provide campus management and contact notification.”