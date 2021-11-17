With Barnes & Noble closing, Goodwill to open 2 new Flagstaff stores

Although Barnes & Noble did not respond to a request for comment, the company announced on social media earlier this month that it would be closing the Flagstaff location on Jan. 23 after its lease was not renewed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We have truly enjoyed serving our customers in Flagstaff for the past 23 years and would have loved to continue for many more,” the post by Barnes & Noble said. “We are doing everything we can to find a new store in this area.”

Nelson said they believe the location on Milton will be an especially good new location for a Goodwill given its proximity to Northern Arizona University.

She added that it represents a walkable location that works well with their own sustainability goals as well as the interest in sustainability among many students who shop at Goodwill.

The decision to expand in Flagstaff comes in part because the company has always found strong support for Goodwill within Flagstaff, Nelson said.

“Flagstaff has always been a wonderful community for us to be in for both retail and mission. We’ve been part of the community for many, many years, and they’ve always been just so supportive with donations and continuing to shop,” Nelson said.