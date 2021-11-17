With Barnes & Noble closing, Goodwill to open 2 new Flagstaff stores

Come next year, Flagstaff’s Barnes & Noble location will be shutting down to make room for a new Goodwill outlet.
The change comes as Goodwill looks to expand its presence within Flagstaff, opening two new large locations in addition to its current outlet near the Flagstaff Mall, said Courtney Nelson, Goodwill communications director for northern and central Arizona.
Goodwill first plans to open a new store in the former Albertsons location at the corner of Switzer Canyon Drive and Route 66, Nelson said. That store is likely to open sometime earlier in 2022.
A third Goodwill location will then move into the Barnes & Noble building later in the year, she said.
The exact dates of when the new stores will open fully is still somewhat up in the air, largely because of ongoing concerns over the supply chain. Supply issues could impact construction materials used to renovate those buildings, possibly pushing back the opening of the new stores.
“We know the community is really excited to see those stores open up,” Nelson told the Arizona Daily Sun. “Thrift has become so big over the last couple of years and especially has grown during the pandemic. And whether that’s people looking to stretch their dollar or just enjoy the thrill of the hunt whenever they’re shopping second hand, [it shows Flagstaff can support three locations].”
Although Barnes & Noble did not respond to a request for comment, the company announced on social media earlier this month that it would be closing the Flagstaff location on Jan. 23 after its lease was not renewed.
“We have truly enjoyed serving our customers in Flagstaff for the past 23 years and would have loved to continue for many more,” the post by Barnes & Noble said. “We are doing everything we can to find a new store in this area.”
Nelson said they believe the location on Milton will be an especially good new location for a Goodwill given its proximity to Northern Arizona University.
She added that it represents a walkable location that works well with their own sustainability goals as well as the interest in sustainability among many students who shop at Goodwill.
The decision to expand in Flagstaff comes in part because the company has always found strong support for Goodwill within Flagstaff, Nelson said.
“Flagstaff has always been a wonderful community for us to be in for both retail and mission. We’ve been part of the community for many, many years, and they’ve always been just so supportive with donations and continuing to shop,” Nelson said.
The new locations won’t mean any changes to the current location near the mall, but it mean the closure of the drop-off only location on West Route 66.
While the sales floor at that outlet was closed during the pandemic, it has continued to be used as a drop off location for donations, Nelson said. But those services will move to one of the new locations.
