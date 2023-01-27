Winter welfare: Checking in on Flagstaff animals in snowy conditions

On Monday, Sharon Beahm saw an impassioned post on a neighborhood social media app that would change the course of her week.

A neighbor in Railroad Springs had taken photos of several large-breed dogs chained to doghouses on their owner’s property. In the photos, the animals are standing in the deep snow that had started falling during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

Beahm, a Flagstaff resident since 2018 and dog owner, was concerned about the well-being of the animals and decided to take action. She called the person who made the post, Patricia Hoskison, and drove by the property to see the dog’s living situation firsthand.

“It seemed very pressing and urgent. We had such a terrible snowstorm,” Beahm said. “I couldn’t believe that dogs were living with those kinds of circumstances.”

Beahm would later learn that calls made by her and other residents who had seen the social media post or driven by the dogs had been received by Coconino County Animal Management.

Animal management is a division of Coconino County Health and Human Services. It is staffed with animal welfare officers who are experts in determining an animal’s level of safety based on their conditions, and are both legally and practically qualified to seize animals that are expected of being abused or mistreated by their owners.

The county had not only checked in on the animals that were at the center of community concern, they had determined those animals were being appropriately taken care of, according to Eve Wolters, the deputy director of Coconino County Health and Human Services.

“In this case, we’ve been working with the animal owner for a long time over the course of a year and at this point, there are no concerns,” Wolters said.

The dogs in question have access to food, water and shelter, and according to Wolters, they’re outdoor working dogs.

“I know it’s really hard for folks who are used to having animals indoors,” Wolters said. “Their pets sleep at the foot of their bed. They cuddle with them on their couch. Animals where their environment is an outdoor environment and that’s where they’re most comfortable, that’s where they’ve always been … that’s OK. They are OK. We don’t have an ordinance in effect that requires people to bring their animals indoors. There are a lot of reasons why we don’t.”

Wolters added: “We are a large, rural community. We have different types of animals in our community and uses for animals in our community. To have an ordinance that required that all animals be brought indoors in snowy weather or colder weather would eliminate a lot of animals having homes. Your rancher that has working dogs, they might shelter up in the barn at night. Those kinds of dogs aren’t necessarily welcome in the house. Working dogs often have a purpose. They’re very clear about their purpose. They’re acclimated to whatever that purpose is. It may not be appropriate for them to be inside. So, there are lots of different reasons for having animals and pets and there are different scenarios which to the general public might not be comfortable or familiar but it doesn’t mean that it’s wrong.“

She emphasized that not animals or situations are equal. The dog’s age, size, experience and breed are taken into account by animal management staff when evaluating their tolerance to the elements.

“It’s very difficult for someone on the outside looking in to determine that animal’s history and what they’re used to. For some animals, it can be stress-inducing if they are forced to be inside. They have a fat layer, they have a really heavy coat and it becomes a stressful environment. So there are lots of large-breed dogs and others that are acclimated to a cold environment and being outside might be what is most comfortable to them,” Wolters said.

Veterinarians agree that some animals are adapted and well-equipped to handle colder climates. Dogs that aren’t necessarily huskies or similar “snow breeds” can adapt to and enjoy being outside, explained Dr. Amanda Amstutz, a veterinarian at Canyon Pet Hospital.

“It takes time, but many larger dogs will enjoy lying in the snow and being outside in colder temperatures,” Amstutz said.

That isn’t to say that all animals are equipped to be outside.

“Older animals aren’t going to be as resilient to colder temperatures; the same thing goes for neonates, puppies, kittens and baby horses,” said Dr. Linnea Warlick, a veterinarian at Aspen Veterinary Clinic.

“You want to be able to know your pets and be able to meet their needs,” said Liz Olson, the executive director of High Country Humane. “A short-haired, medium-sized sized dog outside in the winter is thinking really differently about the snow than a large-breed working dog that grew up outside. The important thing is to know your animal and do your best to care for them.”

High Country Humane (HCH) is the animal shelter contracted with the city and county to take in stray animals, or pets that were removed from their owners due to mistreatment.

Olson said the wonderful thing about Flagstaff is that those kinds of pet seizures are few and far between.

“We are a very fortunate community. We do not have a lot of animal issues related to neglect or cruelty. We see a few cases a year, but not like other communities as big as we are. People are good here. They take good care of their pets,” Olson said.

She also explained that High Country and other animal welfare community partners including Coconino Humane Society and county animal management have put a lot of effort into educating the public.

Olson said it takes everyone participating and caring for animals to keep the number of cruelty and neglect cases low.

Supporting owners

She also encourages people who are concerned about animals they see in the community to reach out to the proper authorities.

As a shelter, HCH can offer support to pet owners. They can provide food to people who are struggling financially, or consultations for animal owners who aren’t sure if they should surrender their pets. However, HCH has no authority to intervene in cases of neglect. It can only receive animals that have been seized by county animal welfare officers or Flagstaff police officers and police aides.

Coconino Humane Association is an independent animal shelter in Flagstaff, so it does not take stray or “impounded” animals from the city or county. Rather, it shelters animals that are surrendered at its shelter or dropped off by community members who bring in stray or unwanted pets.

Within the city limits, residents with animal welfare concerns can contact the Flagstaff Police Department (FPD) through its nonemergency line. At the moment, FPD does not have a designated animal control officer (ACO), but sworn officers on their regular beats and police aides are trained and able to follow up on welfare calls.

FPD spokesperson Jerry Rintala said a dedicated ACO has been hired but they haven’t yet completed all of their training.

In unincorporated areas and county islands, County Animal Management handles welfare and barking dog calls.

“We’re always happy to go out and have a look at those situations and get back to the person who put in the call to let them know our findings,” Wolters said, adding that oftentimes County Animal Management will work with dog, cat and horse owners to educate them on an animal’s needs.

Animals’ needs can and do shift in the wintertime. They need access to food, water and shelter, but colder temperatures might mean that feeding looks different, water might need to be “broken” to ensure it isn’t iced over, and shelters need to be heated or insulated properly, according to animal care experts.

“Energy requirements go up in cold weather, especially if your animal is spending time outside. You might need to up their food intake to make sure they’re getting enough calories,” Warlick said.

Warlick said she treats more horses for colic in the winter because of dehydration. Dehydration for animals with outdoor water sources can be a concern overall. Making sure water is safe to drink and not solid or iced over is important. Warlick also recommends horse feed be supplemented with “mash” — grain, mixed with water — to help keep the horses properly hydrated.

Shelter can be critically important for all animals.

“Animals should always have the option of a heated and protected area that is out of the wind, rain, snow, etc. An animal that is adapted to colder temperatures will be hardier than one that is not,” Amstutz said.

Heated dog houses can be great options, but so can doghouses, barns and shelters filled with straw. Straw, unlike blankets or fabric bedding, wicks moisture. On the other hand, blankets can get wet and freeze, or simply stay cold and damp.

Olson said there is a lot of research that shows straw can keep shelters very warm, and it’s often used as a bedding option for feral cat communities.

When the weather outside is frightful

Knowing when to bring an animal inside is also important.

“As a pet owner or an animal owner, you know your animal best. If your dog or cats are in this category and are not used to the weather conditions that are present, consider bringing them inside. If you have an indoor/outdoor cat and the temperatures are dipping to the freezing level, probably make sure that kitty gets to come inside at night, because they’re not used to overnighting in those temperatures,” Wolters said.

Frostbite is rare in northern Arizona. Veterinarians who spoke to the Daily Sun said they see very rare cases on ears and paws, but Flagstaff doesn’t often see the kind of sub-zero temperatures that cause those kinds of injuries.

They do see snow-related injuries, however.

“We tend to see more lacerations and soft tissue injuries,” Amstutz said. “Dogs running and playing in the snow are at risk for paw and lower limb lacerations from ice or anything hidden under the snow. It’s also easy to pull a muscle when you are leaping through snowdrifts!”

Amstutz also said she’s seen dogs that dive face-first in the snow and have trouble with eye irritation and even corneal ulceration. She recommends “doggles” for pups that play with their faces in the snow.

Booties can also be great for protecting the paws of dogs that spend a lot of time working or playing in the snow if they can be trained to tolerate them, Warlick said. She said she sees paw injuries from exposure to salt and chemicals put down to melt ice.

Other agents that are used for de-icing or winterizing vehicles should also be kept away from animals.

“Make sure that they don’t have access to things that could hurt them, particularly things that might smell good, like antifreeze that will have pretty immediate negative health implications for an animal,” Wolters said.

On the topic of engines, Warlick said it’s common for cats to fall asleep under the hoods of cars and trucks in attempts to escape the cold. Checking your engine before starting your vehicle, Warlick said, could save a kitty’s life.

If you are concerned about the welfare of an animal in the city limits, you can reach out to the FPD through its nonemergency line at 928-774-1414. Concerns in the county or unincorporated areas can be reported to animal welfare on its website or over the phone at 928-774-4523.

For resources on rehoming pets or for assistance with food/shelter for animals, contact High Country Humane or Coconino Humane Association.