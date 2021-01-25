Winter Storm Warning for Flagstaff remains in effect until Tuesday, prompting closure of schools, roads, public services

As winter storms continue to move throughout northern Arizona, forecasters are warning of heavy snowfall, slick roadways and low visibility.

The National Weather Service projects areas above 4,000 feet in elevation to accumulate anywhere from 6 to 25 inches of snowfall over the next 24 hours, prompting a winter storm warning that will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. Heavy winds up to 40 mph could create “near whiteout” conditions, according to the NWS.

Snowfall rates will continue to pick up throughout the day as storm systems move north through the state. Recent forecasts predict the heaviest precipitation to occur in Flagstaff between noon and 5 p.m, with 2 to 3 inches of snowfall per hour.

The forecast calls for another 2 to 4 inches early Tuesday before the storm gives way to mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a 60 percent chance of another round of snow showers on Friday.