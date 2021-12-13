Winter storm to bring intense snowfall, heavy winds Tuesday night

Another winter storm is in store for Flagstaff with high winds and up to 6 inches of snow expected to pummel the area over the course of just a few hours starting Tuesday.

A strong cold front is expected to move in starting Tuesday night, according to Megan Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service - Flagstaff.

“It’s going to pack quite a punch with winds and snow,” Taylor said.

A High Wind Watch is in effect starting 2 p.m. Tuesday as much of the northern portion of the state could see southerly winds ranging from 30 to 40 mph with potentially-damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.

The storm could start as early as 5 p.m. Tuesday with conditions quickly deteriorating soon after. The most intense period is expected between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Some areas could receive 1 to 2 inches per hour during these five hours alone and anywhere from 2 to 6 inches total by 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to Taylor.

Taylor warned this intense period of snowfall is expected to be accompanied by wind gusts as high as 65 mph, resulting in dangerous, near white-out conditions for several hours. Strong winds over 35 mph coupled with blowing snow can reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile, making interstate and highway driving potentially incredibly dangerous – especially for high-profile vehicles.

Taylor urged drivers to stay off the road. The high rate of snow can also make it difficult for snowplows to keep up with deteriorating road conditions, especially on Interstates 17 and 40.

“This is not a storm to mess with,” she said. “It’s best to stay home and not travel until Wednesday.”

Ryan Harding, a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Transportation, said snowplows continuously plow the interstates to help keep them open for traffic. Any closure is typically due to traffic incidents, such as crashes and slide-offs.

“ADOT will work with DPS to close the highway if it’s blocked due to these types of incidents,” Harding said. “We will then work to open the highway as soon as possible.”

Harding urged drivers to check road conditions ahead of time and wait out the storm. If driving can’t be avoided, be prepared for longer travel times and pack an emergency kit with warm blankets, extra clothes, medications, food, water and a fully-charged cell phone

The San Francisco Peaks should also see a dumping of snow, with 10 to 14 inches expected during that same 12-hour period.

But it won’t last. The cold temperatures should stick around with a high of 32 Wednesday and temperatures lingering into the weekend, Thomas said. These below-freezing highs are actually well below the December average of 43 degrees.

After that, there’s no telling when the next storm will hit. Early forecasts show the cold, dry and breezy conditions will likely be the norm well into next week and possibly through the Christmas holiday.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at bburkitt@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @breeburkitt.

