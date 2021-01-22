Winter hiking in the Grand Canyon: Always great expectations

This trip was planned for three nights at a base camp, from which I would do day hiking, so this was an easy decision to make. The afternoon saw steady rain giving way to lulls and massive wind gusts later. I added additional rocks to the ones anchoring my tent and otherwise spent most of the day in my tent, and in my sleeping bag to stay warm. Quite boring. But there was a silver lining to this day. The clouds started to part late in the afternoon and suddenly many of the buttes opposite me in the canyon – Vishnu Temple, Wotans Throne, Angels Gate and others – were nicely lit up by the slowly setting sun. A very nice payoff to an otherwise dull day.

That Sunday turned out to be quite glorious. Blue skies, pleasant in the sun but cold in the shade. There were two projects that I was especially interested in pursuing. The first was to match up a 1903 photo showing some cowboys and horses at “Cottonwood spring.” There was a fairly large pool of water in the photo, although I suspected it was very shallow. In the background were two buttes on the north rim and I felt confident that I could use that to find this spot. And, so I did. The site is now well off the main trail, and the view is obscured by the trees and bushes that are now growing here. In the area I found some pieces of pipe, no doubt used to direct the water into the shallow pool.