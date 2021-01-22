Winter hiking in the Grand Canyon: Always great expectations

Backpacking in the Grand Canyon in the winter is, as Mr. Dickens might say, the best of times and the worst of times. It is the best in that the demand for permits is low and you can get good itineraries with little advanced notice. That is especially useful when weather is a concern. I got a permit on Dec. 7 for a four day trip that started four days later. This also means that you have much more of the canyon to yourself – besides a few day hikers on the Grandview Trail, I only saw one other backpacker during my trek below the rim.
Still, it is also the worst of times because it is usually cold, with overnight lows possibly below freezing, and the nights are very, very long. For me, that meant turning in every night at about 6 p.m. and getting up (for good!) at a bit past 7 a.m. each morning. It is hard to do anything but just hunker down and sleep as best you can over these many, many cold hours.
My permit was for the Cottonwood Canyon use area off the west side of Horseshoe Mesa. The mesa has a rich mining history from the early days of development at the canyon. Pete Berry built the trail down to his copper mines, which were relatively productive for a few years. He was also a pioneer in providing early visitors with accommodations at his Grandview and Summit hotels on the rim.
The trail was built to hold up under the strain of mules and burros hauling out the copper ore. Much of it was cobblestoned, with vertical slabs of rock, generally six to eight inches wide. But time has slowly eroded sections away. Some years ago the park service closed the trail, due to a rock slide, and spent the time to really spruce up the three-mile trail to the mesa. But it continues to fall victim to the elements and can stand to get some serious TLC.
On the mesa there is still some old mining equipment that visitors can see and the rock walls of the old cook house are still standing. There are designated camping spots here, but there is no water. However, trails going off the east and west side of the mesa lead to permanent water sources.
I took the trail descending off the west side of the mesa to Cottonwood Canyon on the Tonto Plateau. Only a few minutes down this trail, I passed by a crude rock wall with old barbed wire fencing, used to keep the pack animals from wandering away from the mesa. Although not always the case, there was ample water flowing down from the spring in Cottonwood and alongside the trail until reaching the Tonto Trail, which is the major east-west route through the canyon.
I did not want to camp by the creek because I thought it would get very little sun during the day and be especially cold at night. Instead I following the Tonto Trail out around the front (north) side of the west prong of Horseshoe Mesa. Yes, the mesa is literally shaped like a horseshoe! I was running out of time, but found a decent spot to set up my camp. I grabbed my empty water containers and hiked 30 minutes back to Cottonwood to fill up with three gallons of water, which I decided would be sufficient for my entire stay.
When I started my hike, the weather forecast looked quite good. A system with very light snow the previous day would be moving out on Friday. Saturday would be cold but clear. Sunday and Monday would be clear and slightly warmer. But that’s not how it worked out. When I got up Saturday morning, there were threatening clouds all around and signs of rain to the west. Sprinkles started to come and go by 10 a.m. and I decided that I wasn’t going to go anywhere this day.
This trip was planned for three nights at a base camp, from which I would do day hiking, so this was an easy decision to make. The afternoon saw steady rain giving way to lulls and massive wind gusts later. I added additional rocks to the ones anchoring my tent and otherwise spent most of the day in my tent, and in my sleeping bag to stay warm. Quite boring. But there was a silver lining to this day. The clouds started to part late in the afternoon and suddenly many of the buttes opposite me in the canyon – Vishnu Temple, Wotans Throne, Angels Gate and others – were nicely lit up by the slowly setting sun. A very nice payoff to an otherwise dull day.
That Sunday turned out to be quite glorious. Blue skies, pleasant in the sun but cold in the shade. There were two projects that I was especially interested in pursuing. The first was to match up a 1903 photo showing some cowboys and horses at “Cottonwood spring.” There was a fairly large pool of water in the photo, although I suspected it was very shallow. In the background were two buttes on the north rim and I felt confident that I could use that to find this spot. And, so I did. The site is now well off the main trail, and the view is obscured by the trees and bushes that are now growing here. In the area I found some pieces of pipe, no doubt used to direct the water into the shallow pool.
My second project involved hiking over into the west arm of Cottonwood and to look for any remnants of an old trail that went down into the canyon here and below the Tapeats cliffs. This old trail is shown on the first detailed map made of this area, by Francois Matthes and Richard Evans of the U.S.G.S. and published in 1907. The trails that are shown on this old map had to be passable by pack animals, so I was hopeful that I would find some definitive sign of this trail. I did find a route that led into the bed and found a couple of cairns here. Once in the bed it was easy enough to continue down to the junction with the wet arm, well below the “Great Unconformity” that lies beneath the Tapeats cliffs.
The purpose of this old trail segment is unclear to me. It is only shown leading down to the main bed of Cottonwood and there isn’t anywhere else to go from here. The area is rather idyllic with the trickling creek dotted with cottonwood trees. I did find an old granary, indicating ancient use of this area. I also found a crude walled area under an overhang with a couple of old rusted cans nearby, likely from prospectors.
Getting up on Monday I thought to just take my time packing up and heading back up to the rim. But I was surprised to see that the canyon was blanketed with clouds and threatening to rain or snow. So I busied myself with breaking down my camp and getting on my way before anything started to fall out of the sky. As it turned out, all I got were a few granules of snow.
I came up the trail at the north end of the mesa. Carrying a 40-pound pack under these cold conditions led me to forego stopping for any length of time and to skip a lunch break. Consequently, I reached the rim at a bit past 2 p.m. thinking that any trip into the canyon is the best of times.
Dennis Foster has been an avid Grand Canyon hiker since 1977. He has logged 377 trips spanning over 828 days and over 465 nights in the canyon. He has posted reports on many of his trips on his website, Kaibab Journal, at http://tinyurl.com/jk48tk9.