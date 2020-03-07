Winners for 12th annual Viola Awards announced Saturday night

The 12th Annual Viola Awards debuted two new awards in the categories of placemaking and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) Saturday evening. The ceremony, held at the High Country Conference Center, also honored individuals and organizations in the arts, music, teaching, theater and innovation.

Chris Luginbuhl claimed the win for STEAM for the NightVisions exhibition while Lowell Observatory’s Giovale Open Deck Observatory earned the award for Excellence in Placemaking.

Donivan Berube, with his album “Endlessly Won't Last for Long,” won the award for Excellence in Music and the Museum of Northern Arizona’s “The Force is with Our People” exhibit came away with the award for Excellence in Visual Arts. Nominated with two other performances, Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival won for “Indecent,” making the organization's production, centering the stories and struggles of Jewish people, the winner of Excellence in Performing Arts.

Excellence in Education went to Shayne Smith, the Flagstaff High School director of theater arts and bands. One of five nominees, Audrey Young won Emerging Artist and Diné painter Shonto Begay, alongside scientist Dr. Paul Keim, were the event’s Legacy Award recipients.