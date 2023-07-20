Two people were transported to Flagstaff Medical Center on Wednesday morning with non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash on Industrial Avenue near Walmart.

At 8:01 a.m., Flagstaff police were dispatched to the area after a Honda Civic traveling east crossed over the center line, striking a window cleaning truck. The impact caused the truck to flip, and the equipment on board scattered across the road.

Police on scene were able to help clear the roadway in about 90 minutes, according to a spokesperson with the Flagstaff Police Department.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.