Wind and solar farm planned north of Flagstaff

Nonetheless, based on digital renderings created by NextEra, turbines will be visible to drivers on some stretches of Highway 180 and State Route 64.

The Arizona National Scenic Trail also passes through the area as it makes its way from the Grand Canyon to Flagstaff. But adjustments already have been made to move turbines more than half a mile from the trail to prevent sound and sight impacts to those using it, according to Babbitt Ranches.

The facilities also would not impact other uses of the land. For example, Babbitt Ranches’ cattle operations could continue and likewise, the area would still be open to hunting and other activities.

The plans come as Arizona Public Service announced last year its goal to transition into 100% carbon-free by 2050 and 45% renewable energy sources by 2030.

The project is not the first for NextEra in Coconino County. The company operates the Perrin Ranch Windfarm north of Williams and has done so for several years.

Additionally, the Utah-based company sPower received approval for the Chevelon Butte Wind Farm south of Winslow last year.