Wilson Fire reported north of Sedona

The 1/10th acre Wilson Fire was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday by an overhead aircraft. The fire is located 2.5 miles north of downtown Sedona in the Wilson Tank area. Forest Service deployed air attack, an engine, and a helicopter in response. There are no closures at this time.

According to a Forest Service release the fire is “minimally creeping and smoldering,” on a mesa within the Brins Fire scar. Officials have determined that the fire has “low spread potential” due to light southwest winds.

Smoke is expected to be visible from Sedona, Oak Creek and Munds Park. The fire cause is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0