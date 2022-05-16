Wilson Fire north of Sedona 50% contained

The 1/10th acre Wilson Fire was reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday by an overhead aircraft. The fire is located 2.5 miles north of downtown Sedona in the Wilson Tank area. Forest Service deployed air attack, an engine, and a helicopter in response. There are no closures at this time.

According to a Forest Service release, the fire is “minimally creeping and smoldering,” on a mesa within the Brins Fire scar. Officials have determined that the fire has “low spread potential” due to light southwest winds.

As of late Monday afternoon, the fire was at a quarter acre and up to 50% containment.

Smoke is expected to be visible from Sedona, Oak Creek and Munds Park. The fire cause is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0