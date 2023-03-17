The City of Williams passed an ordinance on October 13, 2022, regulating vacation rentals on its first reading, and that ordinance has now been challenged in Coconino County Superior Court.

Williams City Ordinance 995 was approved unanimously by voting members of the Council -- Councilmembers Mike Cowen and Craig Fritsinger recused themselves from both conversation and voting due to conflicts of interest. According to minutes from the Oct. 13 meeting, the ordinance was passed as an emergency measure, and the rules it established were put into place immediately.

For years in Williams, home-sharing rentals such as Airbnbs and Vrbos have been operating without any official regulation from the city. The ordinance looks at short-term rentals (STRs) as a business being operated in a residential area. It seeks to hold property owners to the standards other business owners are required to meet.

Ordinance 995 requires Airbnb and Vrbo owners to obtain operating permits from the city and pay annual fees associated with those permits. The same kind of safety inspections that are required of all businesses in the area must now be conducted in vacation rentals -- which means property owners will have to meet higher fire and structural safety standards.

Under the ordinance, vacation rentals are classified and taxed differently than other residential properties. Anyone hoping to list their home on a STR site is required under Ordinance 995 to inform their next-door neighbors, those across the street and those diagonally across from the property that the site will be used by vacationers. It's a provision city leaders hope will preserve the rights of homeowners who are not transient guests or visitors, and improve neighborhood aesthetics and safety.

Vacation rental owners also have to establish an emergency contact for their property. That person’s phone number and physical address have to be provided to guests, neighbors and the city for permitting.

If an emergency occurs at the STR, the established contact has to respond within an hour’s time. The emergency contact or property owner has 24 hours to respond to a complaint that doesn’t qualify as an emergency. Failure of a homeowner to respond within the set time frame can result in a civil citation and the suspension of the property owner’s permit.

That rule is one of the reasons why Brian Webb appeared in court on Monday afternoon. He’s the owner of two Williams vacation rentals and the CEO of The 928 Law Firm.

Webb said the rule requiring an emergency contact to respond to a grievance within 24 hours is designed to make running a vacation rental “unpleasant.” More than that, he’s afraid it’s an inroad for other STR owners to craft a monopoly, or for neighbors with axes to grind to effectively chase out the industry.

“There’s this opportunity for vigilante justice,” Webb said. “If you want to put Airbnbs out of business you can call in the middle of the night, make a complaint, and if they don’t respond they get a citation or can get their license suspended.”

Webb is suing the City of Williams hoping to secure a temporary restraining order that would halt the ordinance’s enforcement.

He believes that many of the provisions under the ordinance are difficult for property owners to execute, and are likely to lead to an implosion of the entire vacation-rental industry in Williams.

In order to be granted a temporary restraining order, Webb must show that the ordinance’s enforcement would cause irreparable harm — in other words, he must prove that more than just lost income are at stake.

Vacation rental apps like Airbnb work on a status system. Guests rate their experience booking and staying at a property. Property owners, or hosts, rate guests based on how respectful they are and how well they follow the rules. Before a property is booked, both the guest and potential host can “shop” for the best-rated person or property in an area.

Earning “super host” status on Airbnb, for example, affords a property owner higher placement in the algorithm, and therefore greater opportunities for booking and income. Lower-rated properties are booked less often, but the phenomenon is difficult to measure.

In an effort to prevent sex offenders from staying in vacation rentals, the city’s new ordinance requires STR owners to perform background checks on potential guests within 24 hours of receiving a booking request.

According to city leaders, the requirement is not unreasonable given the fact that sex offender notifications are required by law and sent out to neighbors if a person moves into an area more permanently. Restrictions on short-term stays are meant to preserve the same degree of community safety in residential areas.

Webb said the vetting process comes with additional cost and effort on the part of property owners, but that’s not the primary issue.

Background checks will take time. Webb thinks the delay might cause guests to cancel reservations instead of waiting for booking approval.

He said he fears compliance with the ordinance will quickly damage the reputations of hosts and have consequences.

“The reality of how that would all go is that you would just aggravate a lot of your guests and they would all cancel and the vacation rental industry would implode because everyone there would get low ratings and no one would want to stay in Williams,” Webb said.

Webb said that under Ordinance 995 a guest is defined as anyone whose name is on a booking or who stays past 10 p.m. He believes that requires hosts to control their guest’s behavior in a way that is both impractical and potentially financially harmful.

“It’s less about a rise in cost; really the issue is with the sex offender background check and the definition of a guest. It tries to make it so impractical to operate a vacation rental that it’s virtually impossible. It’s partly through cost, but it also is about application for risk tolerance,” Webb said.

Just as is it difficult to determine if a hotel guest might have gone on to book a four-star, instead of a three-star hotel, Webb contends it would be difficult to determine how much money a host might lose if their status was tarnished in the confines of the app.

Webb’s representation, Taylor Swick, presented this argument to Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols on Monday. He asked her to consider moving forward with the hearing for cause to issue a restraining order. Lost “super host” status could be akin, Swick argued, to lost reputation and irreparable harm.

To that argument, Brown Nichols seemed to respond skeptically.

Adam Wintz, one of the attorneys for the City of Williams, contended Webb was challenging the ordinance because he didn’t want to do the necessary legwork to keep the community safe.

“The plaintiff’s central argument," Wintz said in court Monday, "is that the background checks on sex offenders are too hard ... that’s not the city’s fault.”

The court, Wintz argued, should hear a challenge from Webb, but not at a hearing for a restraining order -- instead, at trial.

The judge pointed out that in similar challenges, she had not seen plaintiffs ask for a temporary restraining order before challenging the ordinance more directly with city council.

“Procedurally,” asked Brown Nichols, “how can you attack the merits of the ordinance without first appealing the ordinance?”

The hearing that was scheduled this week for Webb’s requested restraining order did not go forward.

Another look

On Monday morning, the counsel for the City of Williams submitted an objection to the proceeding in writing — a document the judge said was many pages long.

The counsel for the city said it first learned about the suit only a week before the hearing when they were served. Wintz said there had been months since the ordinance was enacted, and they believed Webb had been sitting on his intentions to sue for at least two months.

In the end, the judge offered all parties the opportunity to negotiate again, taking time to review the objection and make sure the hearing type was the appropriate way forward as Webb challenges the ordinance.

For his part, Webb said he’s willing to re-engage with city council, and mentioned that he had appeared for public comment when Williams City Council introduced another ordinance regulating vacation rentals in January of last year: Ordinance 989.

“I was able to share it with other people, make notes and be prepared to make a public comment,” Webb said. “Then-Mayor John Moore interrupted me after a few minutes on Jan. 28. He said, ‘I think there’s some stuff in here that’s really troubling.' ... I felt heard.”

City leadership expressed a desire to work with Webb outside of the courtroom on a solution. Within the next few months, both parties plan to work together on a resolution.

It would appear the purpose of most of the ordinance is to establish that short-term rentals are businesses. Businesses operating in areas that are traditionally not zoned for anything but long-term housing.

Webb said that as negotiations move forward, vacation-rental owners face a good deal of uncertainty. Uncertainty in how the law will be enforced and implemented, and uncertainty as to how well they can maintain salient businesses.

It could be cheaper, he adds, for property owners to simply refuse to comply with the rules the ordinance details.

If hosts choose not to comply with the city’s ordinance, they will face a civil penalty of $500, or one night’s rent if that amount is greater, for the first violation. Then they’ll pay $1,000 or two nights’ rent for the second violation and $3,500 or three nights’ rent for the third violation. After that, the owner’s permit could be revoked.

“Having untenable, unpalatable things like having to respond in the middle of the night? There would be ways to regulate vacation rentals that could be more beneficial and that take into account all of the stakeholders that don’t create unintended consequences for people who are the most reliable and respectful owners in town,” Webb said.

For those who are compliant, Webb sees Ordinance 995 as an attempt to legislate away vacation rentals.

“I am very aware of and sensitive to the way that vacation rentals seem to be impacting fundamentally the American Dream and access to home ownership and long-term rentals. If you look at the ordinance, they kind of showed their hand a bit,” Webb said.

Still, he argues there is a place for vacation-rentals in the “Gateway to the Grand Canyon,” especially as the area aims to grow their tourism-based economy.

“Restauranteurs and other business owners in town can be harmed by this ordinance if Williams becomes a bad place to get vacation rentals,” Webb said. “People don’t have to stay here. They can stay in Flagstaff or the surrounding areas. The City of Williams loses out on a lot of revenue on sales tax and tourism when people bypass the area.”