Williams Police Department searches for person impersonating a police officer

William Police Department is on the look out for a person who may be impersonating a police officer making traffic stops and requesting COVID-19 travel papers.

The man is allegedly driving a white pick-up truck equipped with emergency lights.

"Remain in your vehicle and do not make any sudden movements like reaching under your seat. No officer will demand you pay a fine immediately or will attempt to get into your vehicle with you. All officers will ask for routing paper work, license, registration and insurance," according to the Williams Police Department press release.

Williams police will not ask for any type of travel papers from you, and are not required to across the state. Authorities suggest driving to nearby well-lit and populated areas before stopping, and to ask for a uniformed officer to respond to your location.

Authorities also encourage the public to see proper law enforcement credentials including an official card and badge. The badge will always have the agency name on it, according to the release.

