Williams Mayor John Moore suspends congressional campaign to focus on coronavirus

Williams Mayor John W. Moore suspended his congressional campaign for Arizona’s District 1 over the weekend as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, Moore said given the importance of the crisis and the impacts it is having on the city of Williams, he wants to devote all his attention to leading his community.

“Given the attention that running a congressional campaign requires, I believe my current constituents deserve to have a mayor who is not distracted by a campaign and is devoting his full attention to their needs during this emergency,” Moore said. “Therefore, I am suspending my Congressional campaign for Arizona District 1. Thank you to all who supported my bid these past few months.”

He added Williams’s position near the Grand Canyon and on Interstate 40 puts the community at the literal crossroads of the pandemic.

With Moore dropping out of the race, only Tiffany Shedd and Nolan Reidhead are left vying for the Republican nomination.

Former Safford City Councilmember Chris Taylor previously ended his own campaign in February.

According to campaign finance documents, Moore was yet to raise any significant amount of money to support his campaign for congress.

