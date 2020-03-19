Williams council votes against following Coconino County proclamation on coronavirus closures

While in Flagstaff and across Coconino County, bars, gyms, libraries, entertainment venues and more are closed due to the coronavirus, that won’t be the case in Williams.

In an emergency meeting Thursday, the Williams City Council voted against following the proclamation made by the County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that would have closed business across the city and forced restaurants to move to a pick-up-only business model.

In a post on social media explaining the decision, the Williams Police Department said the council did recommend businesses follow the guidelines in the county’s proclamation, but did not require businesses to close or change how they are operating.

Williams Mayor John Moore said the vote was unanimous, although he and another councilmember recused themselves because they had a business that would have been affected by the closures.

The city is asking businesses that remain open to follow the guidelines suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including to practice social distancing, have employees wash their hands often and avoid gathering in groups larger than 10 people.

Moore said at the moment, most businesses are operating under those guidelines.