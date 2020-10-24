Willard Springs Transfer Station to remain open until Nov. 14 for free green waste disposal

Coconino County will keep the Willard Springs Transfer Station open two extra weekends this year to allow residents to dispose of green waste for free.

The station normally closes for the winter season on the last Saturday of October; however, because the threat of wildfire remains extremely high, the station will remain open during its normal hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 14 for the free deposit of green waste only.

Willard Springs is located just off of Exit 326 on the west side of southbound I-17 and is open to all County residents.

Residents can dump acceptable green waste such as pine needles, branches, leaves and brush for free. The station remains closed to solid and bulk waste deposits due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements. The Cinder Lake Landfill, at 6770 E. Landfill Road, is accepting household and bulk waste. For more information please call the landfill at 928-213-2125