Willard Springs Transfer Station to remain open until Nov. 14 for free green waste disposal

Coconino County will keep the Willard Springs Transfer Station open two extra weekends this year to allow residents to dispose of green waste for free.
The station normally closes for the winter season on the last Saturday of October; however, because the threat of wildfire remains extremely high, the station will remain open during its normal hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 14 for the free deposit of green waste only.
Willard Springs is located just off of Exit 326 on the west side of southbound I-17 and is open to all County residents.
Residents can dump acceptable green waste such as pine needles, branches, leaves and brush for free. The station remains closed to solid and bulk waste deposits due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements. The Cinder Lake Landfill, at 6770 E. Landfill Road, is accepting household and bulk waste. For more information please call the landfill at 928-213-2125
Since the transfer station opened for free green waste-only disposal last April, more than 25,000 cubic yards of green and woody waste have been deposited by residents and collected through specialty events like the Bear Jaw Community Cleanup and the County’s annual Community Cleanup Days. By the end of this season it is expected that Willard Springs will be nearly filled to capacity with 30,000 cubic yards of green waste collected -- which is almost triple the amount the station normally receives in a year.
“County residents really stepped up this spring and summer to create wildfire-defensible spaces in their communities, the result of which is a record amount of green waste deposited at Willard Springs,” said District 3 County Supervisor Matt Ryan, whose district includes the Willard Springs Transfer Station. “With wildfire season extending into autumn, we hope that residents will use these extra two weekends to continue this effort by cleaning up any new piles of pine needles or other green waste for free deposit at Willard Springs.”
For more information please visit www.coconino.az.gov/WillardSprings or call Public Works Projects Manager Ron Hollamon at 928-679-8300.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.