Willard Springs Transfer Station opens free green waste-only disposal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coconino County will reopen the Willard Springs Transfer Station for the summer season for free green waste disposal as an incentive for residents to clean up their properties before wildfire season.

The station will not be accepting bulk waste due to cash handling and social distancing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Willard Springs Transfer Station is located about 14 miles south of Flagstaff, just west of Interstate 17 along the Willard Spring Road exit. The station will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. starting Friday, April 3 through Oct. 31.

Residents will be allowed to dump acceptable green waste such as pine needles, branches, leaves and brush for free at the transfer station until further notice. Willard Springs’ green waste disposal footprint allows several residents at a time to dump green waste while staying more than six feet away from one another.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic mandates that we do our best to follow CDC protocols during this challenging and rapidly changing situation, it also is important that we help our residents get ready for fire season,” District 3 County Supervisor Matt Ryan said in a media release. Ryan’s district includes the Willard Springs Transfer Station.