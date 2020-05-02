Wildfire suppression tactics upended by coronavirus as fire season nears

By the end of April, people had already began to debate whether northern Arizona’s beloved forests should be shut down.
However, the conversations came because to the coronavirus rather than extreme fire danger or because local wildland firefighters are assisting fires elsewhere.
The coronavirus is not directly impacting the forests themselves — which have seen increased use as a source of safe isolation during the state’s shelter-in-place order. The virus is upending normal firefighter strategies and resources that firefighters have come to rely upon in an era where fires are larger, hotter and more dangerous than ever before. In response, the city of Flagstaff, Coconino County, and U.S. Forest Service across Arizona and New Mexico have all implemented some form of fire restrictions despite the forest still having above-average moisture for this time of year.
Dirch Foreman, fire chief with Highlands Fire District, said many of the county fire chiefs are on board with this early decision during a virtual Coconino County Board of Supervisors meeting where the county announced its campfire ban.
“We also understand that balancing personal freedom with the larger public good is always a challenge, but following suit with the Forest Service, we demonstrate commitment to our communities and to our first responders,” Foreman said. “I have spoken with a number of the county chiefs, to include Pinewood, Ponderosa, Mormon Lake, Summit District, Blue Ridge and Forest Lakes, and none have any objection to such a prohibition.”
County Supervisor Lena Fowler expressed her frustration at the situation during a fire season update, saying every year the officials try to educate the public on how to avoid starting fires and yet every year there are more human-caused fires.
“Somehow we miss the people who start these fires,” Fowler said.
Because of that, Art Gonzales, fire officer for the Kaibab National Forest, said while forest closures are on the table for many land managers, they’re the last option.
“Total forest closure, I never rule that out,” Gonzales said. “If we had a delayed or non-existent monsoon, but those are always predicated on other criteria and lots of discussion with partners to discuss potential impacts and trade-off analysis.”
Essential communication
Northern Arizona’s national forest land has already had a few small fires in April. The region’s newly implemented campfire and fire restrictions show how land managers are trying to work with this new reality.
Recently, a small fire on the Kaibab National Forest became more difficult to suppress when a potential case of the coronavirus within the Williams Dispatch Center required dispatchers to leave their posts. Gonzales said it was a scenario they never want to see happen, but they were able to manage it by relying on other dispatch centers across the region.
He said many firefighter injuries can be directly connected to either broken, inconsistent or lacking communication.
“Communication — it’s not just critical, it’s essential,” Gonzales said. “Our operations don’t work without clear communication.”
The coronavirus scare required the Kaibab to reach out to the Flagstaff Dispatch Center, Prescott Dispatch Center and a dispatch center in Cedar City, Utah. These centers had to add the Kaibab National Forest’s 1.5 million acres to their normal jurisdictions in case more fires broke out. Luckily, they did not.
Gonzales said the person tested negative, and everyone was eventually allowed to go back to work. But due to their policy and the growing public health threat, Gonzales said the staff is aware that this could happen again because employee safety is a top priority.
“As careful as we all are, you may wake up with potential symptoms. We’re not here to say let me know how you feel this afternoon,” Gonzalez said. “Given the contagiousness [of the coronavirus], we have protocols in place for that daily assessment so we can try to be on top of this.”
Distance on the fire line
Gonzales also explained that the nation’s fire teams are watching the southwestern region right now, as it will be the first to enter its fire season during these newly established coronavirus strategies.
Those strategies include a myriad of new regulations. Fire teams are no longer allowed to share equipment between shifts for fighting fires. They are being asked to put more space between their co-workers when possible on the fire line for their own safety.
In the event of larger fires, some employees will be asked to work virtually to avoid creating a large, dense fire camp. Gonzales also said they’re considering building multiple “satellite” camps in those instances to keep the camps smaller and provide room for more distance.
During these large fires, hundreds of people and resources are brought in from around the country to respond to the coronavirus. If an outbreak were to occur in these camps, Gonzales said Forest Service leaders know it could completely overwhelm small medical facilities that aren’t built to handle surge capacity.
“Fire line work is dirty work,” Gonzales said. “It’s digging long fires. It’s in the ashes of fires. It’s sleeping in tents and in sleeping bags for 14 days. Our culture in the fire management business doesn’t dovetail well with this virus."
Gonzales added that he has confidence in the program and the people, and all the complexity is being done to keep people safe.
“All mitigation efforts transfer to the community,” Gonzales said. “Our employees are part of communities — mothers, brothers, fathers, sisters. All the things we’re doing here to protect our staff while we’re here at work is to protect the community from exposure. They all go home to somebody else.”
