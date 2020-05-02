Wildfire suppression tactics upended by coronavirus as fire season nears

Those strategies include a myriad of new regulations. Fire teams are no longer allowed to share equipment between shifts for fighting fires. They are being asked to put more space between their co-workers when possible on the fire line for their own safety.

In the event of larger fires, some employees will be asked to work virtually to avoid creating a large, dense fire camp. Gonzales also said they’re considering building multiple “satellite” camps in those instances to keep the camps smaller and provide room for more distance.

During these large fires, hundreds of people and resources are brought in from around the country to respond to the coronavirus. If an outbreak were to occur in these camps, Gonzales said Forest Service leaders know it could completely overwhelm small medical facilities that aren’t built to handle surge capacity.

“Fire line work is dirty work,” Gonzales said. “It’s digging long fires. It’s in the ashes of fires. It’s sleeping in tents and in sleeping bags for 14 days. Our culture in the fire management business doesn’t dovetail well with this virus."

Gonzales added that he has confidence in the program and the people, and all the complexity is being done to keep people safe.

“All mitigation efforts transfer to the community,” Gonzales said. “Our employees are part of communities — mothers, brothers, fathers, sisters. All the things we’re doing here to protect our staff while we’re here at work is to protect the community from exposure. They all go home to somebody else.”