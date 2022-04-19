Wildfire starts near Timberline neighborhood; Wupatki Trails ordered to evacuate

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation notice for all residents north of Lenox Road, including Wupatki Trails and south of Forest Service Road 545, due to the fast-moving Tunnel Fire.

Fernwood, Timberline and Hutchison Acres remain in set status as of noon Tuesday and should be prepared to evacuate.

The Tunnel Fire is burning at least 100 acres southeast of the Peaks and spreading rapidly in a northeast direction due to high winds with medium-to-high range spotting occurring in timber and grass, according to a Forest Service press release.

While closure orders have not yet been issued, the public is asked to avoid the northern portion of U.S.Highway 89 from Elden Springs Road to the forest boundary for safety.

12:15 p.m.: Coconino County Sheriff's spokesman Jon Paxton said it's unknown how many people are under evacuation. CCSO was working on establishing a shelter for those impacted by the fire.

11:30 a.m.: Resources on scene include three Type 1 handcrews, two dozers, two water tankers and seven engines. The fire is 0% contained and its cause is under investigation.

Nearly all of Arizona is in a Red Flag Warning for Tuesday, with high temperatures, low humidity and strong wind gusts hitting most of the state. According to the National Weather Service, winds in Flagstaff will gust up to 45 mph this afternoon, with a high near 70 degrees.

On Saturday, Forest Service personnel responded to the 52-acre Cochrane Fire about five miles east of Doney Park. It was contained within a few hours.

Given the wildfires sparking across Arizona, the Forest Service urges people to refrain from any behavior that may accidentally start a wildfire. Drivers should avoid dragging chains and driving vehicles over dry vegetation and recreationists should be very cautious with campfires. Make sure campfires are fully extinguished before leaving the scene and avoid tossing cigarette butts into areas that may ignite.

Residents and visitors must remain vigilant to help prevent fires, said Randi Shaffer, deputy public affairs officer for the Coconino National Forest.

“If the community helps us out by abiding by fire restrictions and practicing best fire practices when restrictions aren't in effect, it'll make it easier on us,” she said. “We'll definitely have less of a fire season if we have less human-caused wildfires.”

Crooks Fire

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Arizona residents near Mount Union, about 10 miles south of Prescott, officials said.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday after a wildfire began at about 10 a.m. It said on Facebook that an evacuation center has been set up at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

The U.S. Forest Service said in a statement that the fire has burned about 500 acres in rugged terrain filled with brush, ponderosa pine and mixed conifer, which are trees with cones and needle-like leaves.

Department officials said fire crews, engines and aircraft have been working to suppress the flames and that smoke may be visible from surrounding towns and areas, including Chino Valley, Mayer and Prescott Valley.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Fire near Bisbee

A principal highway route between two southern Arizona cites reopened Tuesday after being closed for about eight hours overnight due to a brush fire in hills overlooking Bisbee.

U.S. 80 was reopened around 6 a.m. after being closed Monday evening near Mule Pass Tunnel, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The highway is the principal route between Bisbee and Sierra Vista.

No structure damage was reported and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office said the fire's perimeter had been secured and a pre-evacuation notice for about 15 homes had been lifted.

No information was immediately available on the fire's size or how it started.

"Ready, Set, Go" explained Officials ask residents to remain “ready” for evacuation during the wildfire season.This includes assembling an emergency kit that includes water, food, pet foods, medication, personal items and other important belongings. Make plans for what you will do with pets or livestock in an evacuation occurs. Keep up to date on local news, weather watches and public health recommendations.When a “set” status is declared, residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family or friends outside the impacted area.Grab your emergency kit and start arranging to relocate pets and livestock. Be prepared to possibly leave your home for up to a week or more.This might be the only notice you receive as emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions deteriorate rapidly.Evacuate immediately when a “go” notice is issued.Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas. If residents choose to ignore this, emergency services may not be able to assist any further.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

