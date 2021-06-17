While welcome, monsoons may bring their own challenges, Arizona officials warn

With a raging fire season and exceptional drought across northern Arizona and much of the West, the onset of monsoon season and possibility of rain may be a welcome change for many.

But the monsoons also come with their own risks.

Down in the capital, Gov. Doug Ducey proclaimed the week of June 13-19 monsoon awareness week in Arizona. The week is meant to highlight the importance of staying safe during monsoon season and to spread awareness of the challenges of extreme weather conditions.

“Arizona’s monsoon season can be dangerous, and we encourage Arizonans to take all necessary precautions to stay safe,” Ducey said. “From June until September, our communities are at higher risk of heavy rains, flash flooding, extreme heat and high winds. It’s important to check weather forecasts, drive safely, and pull over when dust storms hit to protect yourself, your loved ones and fellow Arizonans.”

United Way looks for volunteers to help rebuild sandbag walls Saturday United Way of Northern Arizona is asking for volunteers to help the City of Flagstaff and Co…

Rains falling on burned areas can cause flooding and debris flows downstream, a possibility residents and local organizations are working to mitigate across sections of Flagstaff and the county below the Museum Fire burn scar.

Working with Coconino County and the city of Flagstaff, United Way of Northern Arizona is looking for volunteers to work Saturday in those areas to help residents rebuild deteriorating sandbag walls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0