Where’s the mail? Flagstaff neighborhoods experiencing delays in postal service

For the last couple weeks, several neighborhoods across Flagstaff have experienced multiple delays in postal service. The string of delays has residents concerned over the status of their mail service and clamoring for answers from the Unites States Postal Service (USPS).

“Flagstaff Main Post Office has not been delivering mail to our 65-unit townhouse community except sporadically,” said Sherri Jablonski, a resident of East Spring Meadows Circle, near Foxglenn Park.

“The week of Dec. 5 we went three days without delivery, finally receiving our mail on Dec. 10. Last week we did not receive any mail until Dec. 15,” Jablonski added.

This sporadic service was enough to send Jablonksi and a neighbor to their local post office to inquire about the delays.

“We were both given the following reasons,” Jablonski said. “It’s the holidays, we’re short-staffed, if it’s dark when they get to your mailbox unit, they will bring all your mail back to the post office.”

Jablonski reported that at least one period of delays was caused by a postal carrier taking necessary time off to heal from an illness. Via conversations with the families of postal carriers, she also received anecdotal reports that local postal carriers in the area are putting in 12-hour days, potentially leaving some mail undelivered at the end of such a grueling shift. Still, she found these explanations unsatisfactory when considering the vital nature of postal service.

“My personal concern is that I mail 10-20 bill payments twice a week for my work,” she said. “I can no longer put outgoing mail in the complex mailbox as I don’t know when it will be picked up.”

“It is not the fault of the carriers,” she added. “From what I understand, it's management.”

These delays are not unique to Jablonski’s neighborhood. According to Doney Park resident Carol Scholing, her neighborhood has been affected as well.

Tony Baca, a resident of University Heights on the other side of town, reported the same. He said that the week leading up to Saturday, Dec. 17, he and his neighbors had not received any mail “all week.” The absence of mail spurred a flurry of outreach to the local post office number.

“But it went unanswered,” Baca said.

After finally getting in touch with a post office supervisor, Baca was told that the delays were due to carrier illness.

“Plus he had another carrier get injured,” Baca said. “Plus just general short staffing. They had four routes, including ours, that had no carriers to deliver mail.”

For Baca, a massive backlog of mail was eventually delivered on Saturday, Dec. 17, but the experience has left him questioning the service’s capacity.

“It seems odd that they don’t have backup drivers or substitutes to cover for the regular carriers,” he said.

While the Flagstaff Post Office declined to comment, Rod Spurgeon, a USPS media contact for the state of Arizona, did confirm that staffing shortages were part of the equation.

“We do have several open positions in Flagstaff,” Spurgeon said. “Our workforce, like others, is not immune to the human impacts of the national labor shortage.”

Spurgeon said the Flagstaff Post Office was “aggressively” hiring for carriers in the region.

“Anyone who is interested in a position with the Postal Service is encouraged to go online at usps.com/careers to review the current list of opportunities,” he said.

The delays of recent weeks notwithstanding, Spurgeon reported that as of Monday, things are back on track.

“We're 100% current this week and all deliveries are being made as they are received,” he said.

To help prevent delays, Spurgeon also provided a list of recommendations to assist mail carriers in their duties — things like clearing snow away from mailboxes and walkways to reduce the risk of carrier injury and leaving a light on, if possible, to illuminate porches and paths.

“We'll gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention,” Spurgeon added. “Customers can call us at 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to our website usps.com and click on ‘Contact us’ at the bottom of our homepage.”

Flagstaff is not the only region to experience postal delays as a result of staffing shortages; the issue is an ongoing, national trend. Following the slowdowns and shortages brought by the COVID pandemic, some have pointed to operational changes made by Trump-appointed Post Master General Louis DeJoy as the source of USPS shortcomings.

In lawsuit levied by multiple states against DeJoy earlier this year, federal judge Emmet Sullivan wrote that “although the simultaneous implementation of multiple policy changes in June and July 2020 contributed to the decline in mail service and the overall confusion by postal workers, the record evidence demonstrates that changes to and impacts on the USPS transportation schedule regarding late and extra trips were the primary factor in affecting service on a nationwide or substantially nationwide basis.”

Between DeJoy’s changes and short staffing, the difference is being felt in Flagstaff.

“So much for the old saying about neither rain nor sleet or gloom of night,” Baca said. “Guess staffing shortages are not part of that.”

