Where does this forest road lead? Only one way to find out

So many forest roads are out there to explore by foot. So many to get turned around on, too, the woods having more passageways than an M.C. Escher drawing.

That, I submit, is part of the fun of traversing the Coconino National Forest dirt paths. Just take off down the dusty trail, look for those brown numerical signs like lighthouses in a fog bank, and have faith in knowing that they will steer you on the right course — or, occasionally, plunge you deeper into the looming presence of the Ponderosa pines.

When you start down a forest road, at least for the first time, there’s an element of discovery that can certainly spice up a run or hike. Will the road be as finely graded, gently rolling and reasonably smooth as FR 231 (aka, Woody Mountain Road) or FR 700 in Montainaire? Or will it be a steep rock pile, or annoyingly rutted from ATVs creating craters by roaring by in wet conditions?

And, perhaps most important, will it lead where you want it — say, a tidy loop that connects several roads and leads back to the starting point?

You won’t know until you’re out there clomping along, enjoying the winter wind making the pines emit a melancholy sigh, the cold morning sun glinting off the ridgelines, the stark openness of a meadow making you notice anew just how vast the forest can be in these parts.