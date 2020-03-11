Where art and science meet in style: 12th Annual Viola Awards honor Flagstaff minds

The Flagstaff Arts Council’s Viola Awards returned to the High Country Conference Center Saturday evening. The awards ceremony, which recognizes Flagstaff artists, musicians, scientists and teachers each year, began not with the typical rustling of coats and hush of voices lowering as the first speaker of the night took the stage, but with the Flagstaff High School marching band, a rapping of drums and horns, bold and clean, marking the beginning of the event.
The band’s performance foreshadowed the win garnered by its director, Shayne Smith, who was given the Excellence in Education award. The young educator, a glimmering stud decorating each ear, brought two students on stage with him to accept the prize. He would not be where he was had it not been for his students, he said, gesturing to the beaming teenagers at his side.
Smith then called for all teachers in the room to stand, spurring a wave of people rising from their chairs as the room erupted in cheers.
“Teaching is hard,” Smith said as the space filled with applause.
Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy student Jerome Morales emceed the ceremony alongside FAC board member Ingrid Lee, a testament to the age range represented in the pool of nominees.
Among familiar local names presenting awards and addressing crowds were Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng, who touted the importance of arts programs, and FAC president Karl Eberhard, as well as past winners, including Kyle and Gretta Miller of indie band Towr’s, science teacher Rich Kreuger and Julie Comnick, whose “Arrangement for a Silent Orchestra” won last year’s Excellence in Visual Arts award -- a title that went to the Museum of Northern Arizona this year for its “The Force is With Our People” exhibit. The project, up at MNA until late May, draws links between indigenous spaces, experiences and the Star Wars universe.
Tony Thibodeau, the curator for the exhibit, took the dais to accept the award, thanking his kids and all the artists involved in “The Force,” pausing at several junctures to wipe away tears. Andres “Dapper Dre” Adauto, who won the Community Impact (Individual) award, did the same as he spoke about the love he had for Flagstaff.
“May the Force be with you,” the former said as he exited the stage.
The 12th annual Viola Awards marked the first year of the ceremony under the direction of executive director Jonathan Stone, who replaced John Tannous after he stepped down in August of 2018.
Since taking the helm, Stone has helped steer the addition of a new sound system at the Coconino Center for the Arts — a first for the center — as well as a remodel of its gallery, office and lobby spaces. About 15,000 square feet of carpet has been torn up to reveal lacquered concrete floors and a modern reception desk and fresh paint lend the 40-year-old center a contemporary, airy feel.
The awards ceremony was filled with still more firsts, including an option to live stream the event from home. A significant addition also came in the form of two new categories, Excellence in Placemaking and Excellence in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). The former, which seeks to recognize spaces that play host to the arts and sciences, was given to Lowell Observatory’s Giovale Open Deck Observatory, a $3 million project that opened in October 2019. Excellence in STEAM went to Chris Luginbuhl for his “NightVisions” exhibit. Luginbuhl, the co-founder of Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, was behind the six-week exhibit, which included piano recitals, dance performances, wildlife talks, nighttime storytelling, literary readings and a display of themed artwork at several galleries in Flagstaff.
Painter Shonto Begay and scientist Dr. Paul Keim — whose NAU lab identified the anthrax used in attack letters in 2001 — were recognized as the two Legacy Award winners, both receiving standing ovations as they walked off stage.
“No town, no city is complete without its art, without its spirit,” Begay told the crowd. “Because I believe art is the spirit and the soul of the community.”
Not a murmur broke through the deep, rapt silence as the Navajo artist spoke. Photos of a young Begay flashed across several large screens as he went on to talk about the role art played in his life: a tool to combat and understand the trauma of government boarding schools and a way to honor tradition and experience.
“[Art] is physical, structural,” he said. “Flagstaff is a beautiful conduit between the reservation where I grew up in a hogan, it’s a place where art can meet the newness and the modern day and my tradition…I am grateful to be part of this beautiful community beneath the sacred mountain.”
Honored at the event were also Donivan Berube for his album “Endlessly Won't Last for Long,” (Excellence in Music), Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival for “Indecent” (Excellence in Performing Arts) and actress Audrey Young (Emerging Artist).
Mayor Coral Evans concluded the event, handing out the Community Impact (Organization) award, which went to the Lunar Legacy series. Evans quoted Mae Jemison, the first black woman to travel to space, in her speech.
“Science provides an understanding of a universal experience. Arts provide a universal understanding of a personal experience.”