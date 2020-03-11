Where art and science meet in style: 12th Annual Viola Awards honor Flagstaff minds

Tony Thibodeau, the curator for the exhibit, took the dais to accept the award, thanking his kids and all the artists involved in “The Force,” pausing at several junctures to wipe away tears. Andres “Dapper Dre” Adauto, who won the Community Impact (Individual) award, did the same as he spoke about the love he had for Flagstaff.

“May the Force be with you,” the former said as he exited the stage.

The 12th annual Viola Awards marked the first year of the ceremony under the direction of executive director Jonathan Stone, who replaced John Tannous after he stepped down in August of 2018.

Since taking the helm, Stone has helped steer the addition of a new sound system at the Coconino Center for the Arts — a first for the center — as well as a remodel of its gallery, office and lobby spaces. About 15,000 square feet of carpet has been torn up to reveal lacquered concrete floors and a modern reception desk and fresh paint lend the 40-year-old center a contemporary, airy feel.