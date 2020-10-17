What will happen to Tequila Sunrise during the pandemic?

The yearly sunrise drinking tradition is known locally for its controlled chaos as alumni and students hit the streets at the crack of dawn before the parade and Homecoming game.

This year Northern Arizona University's Homecoming celebration has gone virtual on Nov. 5 due to the pandemic, so where does that leave Tequila Sunrise?

Many bars and some restaurants said they were going to open later in the day trying not to entice people to travel downtown for Tequila Sunrise. The Flagstaff Police Department is hoping to dissuade people from going out that morning to honor public safety and reduce the spread of the coronavirus. For the downtown business sector, it's one of their busiest days of the year.

Eddie Karner, general manager at Collins Irish Pub & Grill, said this year would have been his 11th straight Tequila Sunrise, but they're going to open around noon and not hold any drink specials besides happy hour on Nov. 5.

This year has been a difficult one for Collins as they have laid off 17 people from their door staff and cut 30 bar shifts. The owner also parted ways with The Market Bar & Kitchen down the street, Karner said.