What’s going on with University Drive in Flagstaff?

A street realignment, a roundabout, a pedestrian underpass and a 1,200-bed student housing development — all this has been promised in a plan to transform the area near the current intersection of University Drive and Milton Road in Flagstaff. But after much discussion and demolition, dust has settled and the project seems to have gone dormant.

Not so, said David Pedersen, City of Flagstaff project manager. Despite the apparent standstill, plans have been moving forward behind the scenes.

His department will be presenting a project update and ask city council to approve a guaranteed maximum price with contractor CMR during the upcoming Dec. 6 meeting.

“That is the ‘Go’ flag for the project,” Pedersen said. “And then construction is probably going to start in late spring of 2023.”

He added: “And it will likely run through summer of 2025."

The project in question was initiated as a street realignment that would correct the horizontal offset between University Avenue to the west and University Drive to the east of Milton Road. The offset creates a hazardous intersection that remains a hot spot for traffic collisions in Flagstaff. According to the 2021 Flagstaff Police Department annual report, the intersection is the fourth-most accident-prone area in the city, responsible for more than 50 collisions since 2019 alone.

In 2000, the city used a voter-approved transportation tax to collect about $7.4 million for the realignment project. Since that time, the project has grown in scope to include partnership with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and private real estate developers Vintage Partners. This three-way partnership has already successfully addressed some project complications, most notably the relocation and subsequent demolition of an ADOT facility formerly within the proposed construction zone.

In 2018, Vintage Partners proposed and the city approved a plat for a 1,200-bedroom student housing complex known as “Mill Town” to be constructed near the realignment (which will be achieved through the use of a roundabout west of Milton Road that connects Beulah Boulevard and the realigned University Avenue). A stipulation in the approval was Vintage Partner’s commitment to fund construction of a 20-foot-wide pedestrian underpass beneath Milton.

Recently, there has been some community skepticism surrounding Vintage Partners’ commitments to the project. Doubts have been apparently fueled by reports of signs indicating the Mill Town parcel has been put up for sale at various times since the plat approval. The Arizona Daily Sun was unable to confirm these reports as anything more than rumors and speculation.

While Vintage Partners did not return request for comments in time for publication, Pedersen said that the promised Mill Town and underpass, as far as the city is concerned, are still part of the plan. They will be moving forward with their construction under the assumption that Vintage Partners will make good on their commitments.

“We can’t build a plan off of speculation,” Pedersen said. “We have to build a plan on what’s been approved.”

ADOT has been "in lockstep" with the city throughout the planning process, Pedersen said.

Pedersen and other city staff will present further updates during the Dec. 6 meeting of the Flagstaff City Council.