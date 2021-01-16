‘What a relief’: Haven Health vaccinates residents and staff for COVID-19

From his current residence at Haven Health of Flagstaff, 73-year-old Frank Bilagody has been keeping up with pandemic news.

He has lost eight family members in Tuba City to COVID-19 as he has watched the case numbers continue to climb, especially on the Navajo Nation, so when he, like other local Haven Health residents and staff, had the opportunity to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week, he was eager to do so.

“You know, we didn’t see this coming. Suddenly it’s here and we did our best to protect ourselves, doing this,” Bilagody said, pointing to his face mask, “keeping our hands clean, and staying away from people, even relatives. It’s kind of sad. You can’t really believe all this is happening. You can’t even talk to people about it. I was saying the other day to my family, we’re all kind of scared of each other now.”

As Linnibah Lee, 58, who is originally from Chinle, rubbed her right arm gently after receiving her vaccination Thursday — the same arm where she received her flu shot in October — she explained that her brother caught the virus and was hospitalized for several days in Whiteriver.