Western heat wave topples daily temperature records in Flagstaff

A heat wave sweeping through the western United States again toppled daily heat records across northern Arizona, with more record-breaking temperatures likely on the way.

Flagstaff reported a high of 94 degrees on Tuesday, breaking the previous daily record of 92 degrees set in 1974. The daily record falls just three degrees short of the all-time record in Flagstaff at 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Other areas, such as Prescott, Winslow and the Grand Canyon, also recorded record highs, with excessive heat warnings issued for areas below 5000 feet, remaining in effect until at least 6 p.m. Friday.

In Flagstaff, temperatures in the low 90’s are likely to persist through the weekend. The forecast suggests record high temperatures are to be expected over the next several days, peaking Wednesday. The forecast high of 92 degrees Wednesday would match the withstanding daily record set in 1940.

The warm temperatures come on the cusp of Arizona’s monsoon season, beginning July 15, though the NWS has said monsoons are unlikely to reach the Flagstaff area until early June. That is about typical for the calendar year, according to weather officials.