West Flagstaff All-Stars advance to state tournament

West Flagstaff Little League’s 8-10 all-stars defeated city rival Continental Little League in a 3-1 pitchers duel Monday at Mark Grace Field to win the Arizona District 1 championship and advance to the state tournament.

Throwing for a combined no-hitter in Monday’s championship game, West Flagstaff’s pitching was dominant in the final, as it had been all tournament. It did not give up a base hit in any of the team’s three games.

“I wasn’t expecting it. I always tell my teams that defense wins ballgames, but for that to be true the ball has to be put in play, and that just didn’t happen much,” West Flagstaff coach Adam Schmitz said.

Though Continental was ultimately held without a hit, it did manage offensive chances throughout the six innings. In the top of the first, Continental got a runner to third on a bunt and a couple errors. However, two batters struck out and the next hit into a groundout.

Meanwhile, West Flagstaff strung several hits together and ended the first inning up 2-0.

Both teams pitched and defended well in the second and third innings, with neither mounting much of a scoring threat.