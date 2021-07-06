West Flagstaff All-Stars advance to state tournament

West Flagstaff Little League’s 8-10 all-stars defeated city rival Continental Little League in a 3-1 pitchers duel Monday at Mark Grace Field to win the Arizona District 1 championship and advance to the state tournament.
Throwing for a combined no-hitter in Monday’s championship game, West Flagstaff’s pitching was dominant in the final, as it had been all tournament. It did not give up a base hit in any of the team’s three games.
“I wasn’t expecting it. I always tell my teams that defense wins ballgames, but for that to be true the ball has to be put in play, and that just didn’t happen much,” West Flagstaff coach Adam Schmitz said.
Though Continental was ultimately held without a hit, it did manage offensive chances throughout the six innings. In the top of the first, Continental got a runner to third on a bunt and a couple errors. However, two batters struck out and the next hit into a groundout.
Meanwhile, West Flagstaff strung several hits together and ended the first inning up 2-0.
Both teams pitched and defended well in the second and third innings, with neither mounting much of a scoring threat.
Finally, in the top of the fourth, Continental Little League showed real promise. Austin Clouse walked to reach first and stole second, and after another walk Continental had runners on second and third base with two outs. But, another strikeout left the two runners stranded and West Flagstaff got out of the inning with its 2-0 lead unscathed.
“These guys are aggressive on the bases, so any time they’re on base you have to be vigilant in what you’re doing,” Schmitz said of Continental. “To be able to get out of that says a lot.”
Continental capitalized on a couple walks and a steal in the top of the fifth inning to have runners reach scoring position again. This time, a wild pitch and a steal from third constituted Continental’s lone run. A strikeout ended the inning with West Flagstaff limiting the damage and holding on to a 2-1 lead.
West Flagstaff tacked on an insurance run on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fifth, and needed just three more outs as the home team in the bottom of the sixth inning to secure the win.
The first two outs came on a fly ball and a strikeout. Continental got a runner on first from an error, but the next batter grounded out to end the game as West Flagstaff rushed from its dugout in celebration.
West Flagstaff will play in the state tournament beginning July 17 in Tucson.
“It’s awesome. For these guys who were kind of robbed of a season last year and the majority of these kids didn’t even play majors’ level before, for them to step up, they deserve the reward of going to state,” Schmitz said.