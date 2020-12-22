Wes Dison appointed Coconino County Emergency Management Director

Coconino County has appointed Wes Dison as Emergency Management Director, pending confirmation by the Board of Supervisors at their Jan. 5 meeting.

Dison has served as the Interim Emergency Management Director for more than six months and previously served as an Assistant Director at the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA). Prior to joining DEMA, Wes worked with the Tucson Police Department, including serving as the lead for emergency management operations.

“He joined us at the beginning of one of the largest emergencies this County has experienced and has served as an integral member of the COVID-19 Incident Command Team. Wes brings the skills, experience and commitment to excellence that equip him to help the County and our partners succeed,” said County Manager James Jayne in a news release.

“It’s my honor to serve as Emergency Management Director for Coconino County,” Dison said. “This County very quickly became my home and I feel immense responsibility every time I step out of my house and see neighbors and community members. I recognize that they rely on me and my team to help keep the community safe and protected. I am committed to doing just that.”

To learn more about the role of Coconino County Emergency Management, visit www.coconino.az.gov/emergencymanagement.

