'We're Back, Baby': ZANI Cards & Gifts reopens after months of forced closure

It’s possible no one is happier about the absence of construction on Phoenix Avenue than Lizzy Simkins and Jeff Caylor.

The owners of ZANI Cards & Gifts in Flagstaff were forced to close August 1, 2021 while major utility work took place on the roadway, much of it underground and several feet down. With only one entrance, the shop closed completely for six months, reopening in late January 2022 (later than anticipated) with limited sidewalk access and a near standstill in customer visits.

Finally in late February, the city began removing everything: fencing, heavy machinery, cones, it was all taken away piece by piece. On February 21 the street reopened, the San Francisco Peaks were once again visible, the train rumbled by just feet away.

“I think I scared the crap out of a customer. I came outside and started yelling, and she probably thought I was crazy,” Simkins said of that much-awaited day. “It’s so nice to be able to look out of the windows again.”

The shop was forced to close in the midst one of its busiest seasons and reopened with limited sidewalk access, during one of the slowest. The ZANI regulars came back en masse but with the cold months still looming, tourists and others barely trickled in.

“This corner’s businesses were really impacted,” Simkins said. “We did a couple outdoor shows, farmers, markets and such, and we had a lot of people who thought it was the end of an era. I could not have said ‘temporary’ enough and people still thought it was permanent.”

ZANI has been in its current location for about 10 years preceded by a short stint at another spot. Before that it occupied the space next to Alpine Pizza on Leroux Street under the ownership of Dean and Elizabeth Bonzani. The Bonzanis opened ZANI in 1993 and many Flagstaff locals remember it as the futon store (Simkins still gets calls about futons even though they haven’t sold them in years) and a place that was always bustling as customers wound their way through the old building, something new and exciting around every corner. Simkins and Caylor purchased ZANI in 2016.

“It was a big thing for us, to be able to take over a place that so many people love,” Caylor said.

The two have expanded on what the shop offered in he years since, paying homage to what it’s always been while adding something fresh and new to the business. Nowadays, ZANI is perhaps best known for handmade greeting cards, an entire wall of the store covered in what feels like thousands for every occasion imaginable.

Stickers, jewelry, ceramics, trinkets, paintings, handmade paper, clothing and so much more, also fill the store, as does a brand new gift wrapping station, a recent addition to mark the reopening. ZANI sells art from nearly 40 local artists and more than 50 Arizona-based ones. They also have products from 40 US-based companies and 12 fair trade companies. A majority of products are made with sustainably sourced or recycled materials.

Simkins face lights up when talking about the long list of artists they represent. She herself is a photographer and artist, and makes a handful of the shop’s greeting cards, among other pursuits. Alongside ZANI, Caylor also owns Barrelworks, which sells items made from old wine barrels.

Caylor and Simkins, who have known each other since they were toddlers, agree that the ZANI closure did have one solitary silver lining: they were able to take a long trip to Cancun in September, where Caylor proposed.

“That was the fun part of when we first closed,” he said. “But then we came back and just wanted to open.”

