Wendy’s Jr. Frosty treats benefit TGen cancer research

From March 2 through April 26, Wendy’s restaurants throughout the state will be selling coupons good for five Jr. Frosty treats for a $1 donation. All proceeds will support colon cancer research at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), which has a division in Flagstaff.
“The Jr. Frosty is a small treat, but it provides giant-sized benefit for TGen research and colon cancer patients everywhere,” Erin Massey, Chief Development Officer at TGen, said in a press release.
Last year, the promotion raised $167,000.
The coupons are available at 211 Wendy’s locations, while supplies last, in 10 states: Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Utah, North Dakota and South Dakota. Both Flagstaff locations are participating.
The promotion is led by Wendy’s restaurant operator Rick Holland, who in 1999 established the Bernice E. Holland Foundation in memory of his mother who lost her life to colon cancer. In addition to the Jr. Frosty campaign, the Holland Foundation hosts an annual golf tournament and charity auction that also benefits TGen research.
In the past decade, the Bernice E. Holland Foundation and participating Wendy’s restaurants have combined to donate more than $1.8 million in support of TGen cancer research, including over $100,000 from last summer’s golf tournament and auction.