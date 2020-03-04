Wendy’s Jr. Frosty treats benefit TGen cancer research

From March 2 through April 26, Wendy’s restaurants throughout the state will be selling coupons good for five Jr. Frosty treats for a $1 donation. All proceeds will support colon cancer research at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), which has a division in Flagstaff.

“The Jr. Frosty is a small treat, but it provides giant-sized benefit for TGen research and colon cancer patients everywhere,” Erin Massey, Chief Development Officer at TGen, said in a press release.

Last year, the promotion raised $167,000.

The coupons are available at 211 Wendy’s locations, while supplies last, in 10 states: Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Utah, North Dakota and South Dakota. Both Flagstaff locations are participating.