Welbrook Flagstaff to provide COVID-19 aftercare

Through an existing partnership with Flagstaff Medical Center, Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation is expanding its services to COVID-19 aftercare.
Welbrook, a short-term skilled nursing facility that typically serves individuals — mostly seniors — who are in need of orthopedic, cardiac and respiratory care, opened in Flagstaff in late 2018. Other Welbrook facilities are located in Nevada, New Mexico, California, Utah, Michigan and Illinois.
Welbrook Flagstaff announced it would be opening a portion of its 50-room facility on North Pine Cliff Drive to recovered COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from the hospital but need additional support before returning home.
Jason Morrett, community liaison for Welbrook Flagstaff, said several local nursing facilities were in discussions with the hospital about filling this need. Incorporating this care, however, was a possibility for Welbrook, because of its facility layout — with private rooms, bathrooms and showers — as well as its one-on-one therapy sessions, allowing it to provide a space for former COVID-19 patients while also protecting the facility’s 24 other guests.
“We wanted to be able to fill that void and provide the hospital a resource here for patients who live here or near here and want to stay here,” said Morrett, who is coordinating referrals from FMC. “God forbid, if that were to happen to me and I were to have to go into the hospital, I would not want to have to go all the way down to Phoenix for my aftercare just to figure out how to get back up here once that’s done.”
Former COVID-19 patients must test negative for the coronavirus twice before being admitted and will be cared for in an area separate from other guests. To further protect existing guests and staff from the spread of the virus, Welbrook employees are screened at the door for symptoms, visitation has been restricted and all employees and guests wear masks and other protective equipment.
Although Welbrook has not yet housed any patients who have recovered from COVID-19, it is expecting two in the near future, once they are discharged from the hospital, and currently has the capacity to care for 10 of these individuals at a time.
“The people we select are the people who picked up this virus and are debilitated and need to be transitioned so they can get back home, so it really fits into our mission,” said Executive Director Gerald Hodges.
He added that post-coronavirus care is likely to be incorporated into the organization’s services for as long as people need it.
COVID-19 aftercare is similar to caring for someone who is recovering from pneumonia, who typically stay at Welbrook for about two to three weeks. Therapy sessions focus on building up a person’s endurance and lung capacity.
Morrett expects the individualized attention to be especially beneficial to this new type of guest after experiencing isolation during treatment.
“On a sentimental level, you’re building up a rapport and friendship, where it’s probably just as important as the therapy you’re receiving itself,” Morrett said. “On a data gathering level, perhaps having that one-on-one, we may be able to learn a little bit more about what was happening with this individual prior to that diagnosis coming to light, and we may be able to start compiling some of that data to learn more about COVID-19 itself.”
All Welbrook facilities are beginning to incorporate similar COVID-19 care based on their state’s guidelines, said Mark Guth, the company’s vice president of business development.
“We’re in the business of trying to help people who are sick or injured and help them recover and get back home,” Guth said. “This is the latest perspective on that, so we want to do whatever we can. It really fit overall with who we are and who our teams are. People come to this work because they have a passion for it. People want to help, so it’s kind of a natural response for us.”
Medicare will cover the full cost of the first 20 days of stay at a skilled nursing facility like Welbrook. Though the health insurance program previously required a three-day hospital stay to be eligible for this aftercare, the rule was waived for COVID-19 in March.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
