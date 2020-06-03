Welbrook Flagstaff to provide COVID-19 aftercare

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Through an existing partnership with Flagstaff Medical Center, Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation is expanding its services to COVID-19 aftercare.

Welbrook, a short-term skilled nursing facility that typically serves individuals — mostly seniors — who are in need of orthopedic, cardiac and respiratory care, opened in Flagstaff in late 2018. Other Welbrook facilities are located in Nevada, New Mexico, California, Utah, Michigan and Illinois.

Welbrook Flagstaff announced it would be opening a portion of its 50-room facility on North Pine Cliff Drive to recovered COVID-19 patients who have been discharged from the hospital but need additional support before returning home.

Jason Morrett, community liaison for Welbrook Flagstaff, said several local nursing facilities were in discussions with the hospital about filling this need. Incorporating this care, however, was a possibility for Welbrook, because of its facility layout — with private rooms, bathrooms and showers — as well as its one-on-one therapy sessions, allowing it to provide a space for former COVID-19 patients while also protecting the facility’s 24 other guests.