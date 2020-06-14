Weeping for a willow: Flagstaff family removes iconic tree due to rot in trunk

“The tree was actually a part of our home. It made the home warmer in winter and cooler in the summer. Our kids grew up climbing it and my wife did, too,” Harry added with a smile.

“Only 12 feet up,” Jopie quickly chimed in.

“We have seen it grow in 52 years from a small tree to a huge monster," Harry said. "Standing under it, to see its massiveness, to see all the boughs stretching very high … I don’t think I’ve ever seen a tree so imposing. We had street picnics every year at the end of June. It would be on our lot under the tree in the shade. This year will be the 25th annual picnic.

"The tree is at the center of our street. It has become the symbol of our street and it brings us unity. For everyone who lives on our street, it’s a centerpoint.”