Weekly trail stories go on hiatus

The Daily Sun’s weekly trails feature, a staple in these pages since the time of late editor Randy Wilson, will be going on hiatus for a few months.

Not from lack of interest, and certainly not a lack of trails in our fair mountain town.

Blame it (or credit it, if you’re one of the emailers who say you don’t want the newspaper to “give away” their favorite trails to “outsiders”) on a jutting rock that, according to X-rays, took a chunk out of your correspondent’s right heel on a recent trail run.

Flagstaff trails, however, are not the culprit. The fracture took place on an extreme downhill up in Washington state. Since nothing bores people more than having to endure someone recount their gnarly injury, we’ll leave it at that.

In the meantime, there are about two year’s worth of trail stories — more than 70, by my count — awaiting your perusal on the Daily Sun’s website. Just type in the trail you seek in the search bar and, by some algorithmic alchemy, it’ll pop up.

Time wounds all heels? Isn’t that the old saying? Oh, it’s heals all wounds? In any event, once I’ve mended, the Tuesday trail stories will resume.

